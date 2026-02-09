Oregon Ducks Competing With Big Ten Rivals for Elite Offensive Line Recruit
EUGENE – Multiple offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class already committed to the Oregon Ducks, but another could be on the way. Four-star recruiting target Kyler Kuhn listed the Ducks in his top-five on Feb. 6.
Kuhn is the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and the No. 2 player in Missouri, per 247Sports. The Ducks join Big Ten rivals Nebraska, Penn State and Iowa, as well as the Missouri Tigers, in Kuhn’s top-five.
Breaking Down Offensive Lineman Kyler Kuhn’s Recruitment
Kuhn received over a dozen offers but narrowed it down to five. He attended the Nittany Lions’ Junior Day on Jan. 24 and took an unofficial visit to Missouri on Jan. 31.
The four-star recruit also received a visit from Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Ducks offensive line coach A’lique Terry on Jan. 27. The Ducks offered Kuhn back on Oct. 31, 2025.
Kuhn is currently listed at 6-3, 280 pounds. He’s a multi-sport athlete in high school. He additionally competes in wrestling, where he was the Missouri Class 3 285-pound state champion as a sophomore.
The Ducks continue to have success at the offensive line position in the Lanning coaching era. Oregon has been a Joe Moore Award finalist for the best unit in the country for three straight years. Center Iapani Laloulu was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy in 2025, which goes to the nation’s best center.
One of Kuhn’s other finalists, Iowa, ended up winning both the Joe Moore Award and the Rimington Trophy last season. The Ducks and Hawkeyes have arguably had the most offensive line success recently, but Kuhn could also decide to stay close to home and attend Missouri.
Oregon’s Offensive Line Outlook
Three-star offensive line recruits Avery Michael and Drew Fielder both committed to Oregon on Feb. 1. They were the Ducks’ first offensive line commits in the 2027 recruiting class.
Oregon is in the running for other top offensive line recruits. One of the Ducks’ top targets is four-star offensive tackle Gecova Doyal. The 2027 recruit appeared in Eugene for Junior Day at the end of January and Doyal revealed on his social media that the Oregon coaching staff visited him in Washington earlier in January.
The program isn’t new to recruiting top offensive line talent. One of Lanning’s big recruiting gets was 2026 five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. Iheanacho was a consensus top-30 player in the recruiting class and has the potential to start on the Ducks’ offensive line as a true freshman in the fall.
Lanning has secured just two 2026 offensive line commits. In addition to Iheanacho, offensive lineman Tommy Tofi is set to join the Ducks in the fall. Oregon already equaled its offensive line commitments from the previous recruiting class, but with multiple players running out of eligibility after 2026, there could be more in 2027.
While team success and individual accolades are common as part of the Ducks’ offensive line, development is a key reason that players want to go to Oregon. Up to three of Lanning’s 2025 starting offensive linemen – Emmanuel Pregonon, Alex Harkey and Isaiah World – could be drafted into the NFL in 2026. Recent Oregon offensive linemen in the NFL include Josh Conerly Jr., Ajani Cornelius and Jackson Powers-Johnson.
