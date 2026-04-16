Four-Star Receiver Julian Caldwell Turns Heads With Recruiting Update

The Oregon Ducks might be on the verge of adding another elite player to their 2027 recruiting class this offseason.

And in the process, Oregon could be beating out some high-level programs from Texas once again on the recruiting trail.

Oregon Named a Finalist for Four-Star Wide Receiver Julian Caldwell

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Ducks are one of three finalists for 2027 four-star receiver Julian Caldwell, who is also deciding between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

A product of Argyle High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Caldwell is the No. 29 wide receiver in the class and the No. 31 overall player in the state of Texas, per 247Sports' rankings.

Beating out Texas and Texas Tech won't be easy, as both programs offer elite coaching and NIL opportunities on top of being closer to home for Caldwell. He has official visits set with the Red Raiders (June 5) and Longhorns (June 19), while Oregon will get him to campus for an official visit on June 12. He is also set to officially visit the SMU Mustangs on May 1, though they were not one of his finalists.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caldwell has also received offers from programs like Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M, USC, Georgia, Miami, LSU, Florida, BYU, Florida State, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma among many others.

If Caldwell chooses Oregon, he would join a Ducks 2027 class that already features four-star talents like edge rushers Rashad Streets and Cameron Pritchett, defensive lineman Zane Rowe, cornerbacks Ai'King Hall and Josiah Molden and running back CaDarius McMiller along with three-star players in offensive tackle Avery Michael and linebacker Sam Ngata.

Over the past two seasons, he has posted 115 catches for 2,318 yards and 27 touchdowns, with most of that damage coming during the 2025 season when he had 94 grabs.

Oregon Could Lure Another Texas Product to Eugene

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. | David Banks-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Ducks have had some notable success when it comes to recruiting in the state of Texas over the past few seasons. Many recruits don't want to pack their bags and head across the country, but Oregon's coaching staff has helped convince some of the country's best players that Eugene is the place to be.

Oregon has already landed the aforementioned commits from Rowe (Denton, Texas) and McMiller (Tyler, Texas) in the 2027 cycle, showing the ability to go into the Lone Star State and land some major talent.

In the incoming 2026 freshman class, four-star running back Tradarian Ball comes from Texarkana, Texas, while four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott, whose parents both attended the University of Texas, resides in Frisco, Texas.

And of course, Oregon fans all remember the recruitment of wide receiver Dakorien Moore, a Duncanville, Texas, product who chose the Ducks over the Longhorns. Oregon also had two other Texas natives in that class with cornerback Dorian Brew and edge rusher Tobi Haastrup.

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