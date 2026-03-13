Oregon Freshman Kendre Harrison Turns Heads in Ducks Uniform

The Oregon Ducks kicked off their spring practices, and tight end Kendre Harrison was seen in uniform for the first time.

Harrison will be wearing the No. 18 with the Ducks, and the anticipation is only growing for him to take the field with Oregon’s offense.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kendre Harrison’s Joins Oregon with High Expectations

First look at 5-star TE Kendre Harrison in an Oregon uniform 👀 🦆 pic.twitter.com/Pxh0qQt2sb — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) March 13, 2026

Harrison was among the first players from the 2026 recruiting class to commit to the Ducks. Oregon received his commitment in Nov. 2024, and anticipation of him taking the field is continuing to grow. Harrison is a five-star prospect, ranked as the No. 21 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 tight end, and the No. 3 prospect from California, per the Rivals Industry Rating.

He is an elite athlete and is also one of the nation’s top basketball recruits. As an early enrollee, Harrison has a valuable opportunity to connect with the coaches and players and develop into playing at the college level.

The Oregon Ducks demonstrated in 2025 that the program will play true freshmen who prove themselves, and with Harrison’s talent, the five-star tight end could earn playing time quickly with the offense.

Oregon’s Tight End Developmental Success

Whether it is in 2026 or beyond, the Oregon Ducks are a program in which Harrison can break out and reach his potential. The Ducks have shown immense success in developing the tight end position, and Harrison could be among the next to rise to stardom on the field.

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I chose Oregon because of their player development, the coaching I will get there, the culture and the place. I like Eugene a lot,” Harrison told Rivals.

Just this past season, tight end Kenyon Sadiq stepped up as the team’s true No. 1 tight end, and now he holds a first-round projection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Sadiq finished the season with 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. He showed off his athleticism, making tough catches, and broke out as a player in his third year with the program.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Before 2025 the Ducks’ offense had another talented tight end in Terrance Ferguson who was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Ferguson spent four years with the Ducks, totaling 1,537 yards and 16 touchdown receptions.

Next season, the trend will likely continue with tight end Jamari Johnson, who had an underrated year. He finished the season with 510 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and is on pace to show off his potential in 2026.

What can help with the Ducks’ tight end success next season is Oregon’s offensive coordinator, Drew Mehringer. Mehringer served as the Ducks' tight ends coach since 2022, before his promotion this year. He played a critical role in Harrison’s recruitment, setting up the five-star prospect for success in Oregon’s offense.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning holds an orange during the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if it takes time for Harrison to become a substantial part of the offense, he can develop into an elite player over time and become one of the next Oregon players to be a highly rated NFL Draft prospect.

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