Oregon Ducks Reveal Jersey Numbers For Transfer Portal Additions

The Oregon Ducks have 13 incoming transfer portal players, and with spring practices underway, their roster numbers have been revealed.

The Ducks may not have many transfer portal additions, but they added key pieces who can compete for starting positions and brought in valuable depth.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

D'Antre Robinson - 0

Iverson Hooks - 2

Koi Perich - 3

Dylan Raiola - 8

Aaron Scott Jr. - 14

Carl Williams IV - 15

Markus Dixon - 17

Simeon Price - 22

Bleu Dantzler - 27

Keaton Emmett - 35

Michael Bennett - 75

Andrew Olesh - 81

Jerome Simmons - 99

Oregon Adds Possible Stars

One of the biggest portal additions is safety Koi Perich, who will be wearing No. 3 for the Ducks. With Ducks’ safety Dillon Theieneman declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, Perich will be a player to watch to compete to become an early starter.

Before joining the Ducks, Perich spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Given his success with Minnesota and experience playing in the Big Ten, Perich can step in quickly and become an impact player on the defense.

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Through two seasons with Minnesota, Perich recorded 128 tackles and two forced fumbles. One exciting element about his game is his ability to force turnovers. He recorded six interceptions through two seasons, returning one for a touchdown.

Oregon has a tough schedule, playing teams such as USC, Ohio State, and Michigan. Winning the turnover battle could be key for the Ducks to make the College Football Playoff and compete for a national title.

Oregon had one of the top defenses in 2025, ranked No. 4 in the FBS for passing yards allowed per game (157.9), and Perich presents the Ducks with a chance of avoiding any step back amid Thieeman's departure.

Adding Competition to Key Positions

Oregon also added players who could add competition for various positions, including quarterback Dylan Raiola.

After wearing the No. 15 with Nebraska, Raiola will wear No. 8 with the Ducks. Before transferring to Oregon, Raiola spent two years as the Cornhuskers' starting quarterback. Through two seasons, Raiola passed for 4,819 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

His 2025 season was cut short, as he suffered a broken fibula on Nov. 1 against the USC Trojans. Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed Raiola was able to participate in spring practices.

Raiola has two years of eligibility remaining and adds valuable competition to the quarterback room.

One sneaky player to watch for is former Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. Scott will be wearing the. No. 14 for the Ducks, and whether he becomes a starter or not, he adds valuable depth to the secondary.

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Scott committed to Ohio State in 2024 as a four-star prospect, per 247 Sports. Despite his potential, through two seasons with the Buckeyes, he recorded just 11 tackles. With Oregon's history of bringing out the best of portal players, Scott can not only develop as a player but also add competition to the secondary.

The Ducks have three players projected to be early picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, two of whom transferred to Oregon ahead of the season: Thieneman and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon.

With the Ducks' proven ability to develop players, they have become an ideal landing spot for portal players, helping the program continue to compete at a high level each season.

