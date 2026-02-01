Brandon Finney Jr. Leads New Wave of Oregon Ducks Talent Turning Heads

EUGENE – The 2025 season featured lots of bright young talent in the Oregon Ducks’ lineup. Multiple true freshmen earned consistent starts and proved that they were ready to play prominent roles early in their Ducks careers.

As a new freshman class is set to enter the fold in the fall, five players stood out from the 2025 recruiting class who have exciting Oregon futures ahead.

Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) is interviewed by. ESPN’s Katie George following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. earned his role in the starting lineup right off the bat, and his high-level play never faltered. Finney totaled 42 tackles, seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles, a sack and three interceptions as a true freshman.

The cornerback stepped up when the team needed him the most. His first career interception came in the form of a pick-six against Indiana at Autzen Stadium. He intercepted the ball twice against Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl and forced two fumbles against Iowa on the road.

Finney accomplished all of that in just his first season in college. The cornerback could take on more of a leadership role in the cornerback room, with fellow 2025 starting cornerback Jadon Canady running out of eligibility.

Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Headshot of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Ducks coach Dan Lanning secured one of his biggest recruits since taking over at Oregon when five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore committed to the program. Moore entered the 2025 season with lofty expectations as the No. 1 wide receiver in his recruiting class, and he didn’t disappoint.

Moore recorded 497 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on 34 receptions as a true freshman. He also carried the ball four times for 49 yards and a touchdown. Moore dealt with injury at the end of the regular season, so there’s plenty of room to increase his stats with a fully healthy season. He also had only three games with four or more receptions in 2025, and could see his role increase.

Running Back Jordon Davison

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Oregon running back Jordon Davison was a freshman who ended up with a much larger role than many anticipated. He finished with 15 rushing touchdowns – which is just three shy of Royce Freeman’s freshman running back record at Oregon.

Davison not only led the team in rushing touchdowns, but showed he’s capable of serving in short-yardage situations and breaking away for long gains. His role grew after the first matchup against Indiana, but he missed the final game of the season vs. the Hoosiers in the semifinals due to injury.

The running back is almost certainly a lock for a top-two spot in the running back depth chart as a sophomore. If he does improve on his 15 rushing touchdown total, Davison could find himself chasing the single-season program record of 21.

Running Back Dierre Hill Jr.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both of the Ducks’ true freshmen running backs thrilled Oregon fans in 2025. Running back Dierre Hill Jr.’s style of play complements Davison’s in the backfield to form an electrifying duo.

Hill rushed for five touchdowns and 656 yards in 2025. He thrives when breaking away on the edge for long gains, with his longest being 71 yards as a freshman. Hill also showed the ability to be on the receiving end of passes, totaling 16 receptions and a touchdown.

Former Ducks running backs Jayden Limar, Jay Harris and Makhi Hughes transferred out, and Noah Whittington ran out of eligibility, leaving more snaps for Davison and Hill in the backfield.

Linebacker Nasir Wyatt

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of the four young offensive stars and Finney, choosing the fifth freshman on this list becomes tricky. There are plenty of candidates with bright futures in Eugene, but linebacker Nasir Wyatt showcased lots of plenty on the defensive side of the field in his first season.

Wyatt totaled 11 tackles, forced a fumble and recorded three sacks as a freshman. Like Davison, Wyatt is another product of one of the top high schools in the nation for football players in Mater Dei. He posted 121 tackles, 37.5 sacks, 17 pass breakups and 10 forced fumbles in his four seasons. He has the ability to play linebacker or line up on the edge.

With standout Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher on to his next chapter and plenty of defensive players transferring out, Wyatt should be a key part of Oregon’s depth heading into his sophomore season.