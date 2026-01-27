Oregon Ducks Picking Up Momentum on the Recruiting Trail

The Oregon Ducks are picking up momentum on the recruiting trail as coach Dan Lanning and his staff begin to fill out their class of 2027. The Ducks recently received their second commit in the 2027 cycle in four-star linebacker Sam Ngata, the son of Haloti Ngata, a former defensive tackle for the Ducks who was a fan favorite in his time in Eugene.

The Ducks have been hosting a plethora of recruits in Eugene since the loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff. Oregon may see a commitment soon from four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, as On3’s Steve Wiltfong has put in an official prediction for Guerrant to pick the Ducks in his commitment process.

Oregon Ducks Picking Up Momentum Top-Ranked Recruit In Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Wiltfong, the Ducks are also major players in the race for in-state recruit Josiah Molden, who is a four-star cornerback and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Oregon. Molden holds offers from Texas, Ohio State, and Utah, all of which he received in 2025. Lanning and his staff will have geography on their side in the battle, with Molden’s high school, West Linn, just 110 miles away from Eugene.

Molden recently trimmed his recruiting finalists down to six programs: Oregon, Ohio State, Miami, Texas, Washington, USC.

Oregon Ducks Look To Reload Skill Position Players In 2027 Class

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offense will certainly be a need for the Ducks in the class of 2027, as some young players on the offensive side of the ball will either be out of eligibility or will have been selected in the NFL Draft by the time the 2027 class steps on campus. With that in mind, the Ducks and Lanning have been pursuing four-star running back Noah Roberts from Arizona. Roberts is the No. 1 recruit in the state of Arizona.

The Ducks will certainly be an attractive landing spot for future running backs. Oregon featured two true freshman running backs in Jordan Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. this past season, with both seeing serious playing time and both in the mix to take over as the lead running back in 2026.

Roberts spoke with On3's Max Torres about the possibility of playing as a freshman with the Ducks, and mentioned both Davison and Hill Jr. as reasons to be excited.

“Coach Samples has told me before that if I come, I have a chance to play as a true freshman, just like Jordon and Dierre did," Roberts told On3.

Oregon Ducks Coming Off of Back To Back Top-Five Recruiting Classes

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field with his team for warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have had better recruiting classes in each of the last two years. Per On3's rankings, Oregon had the No. 4-ranked recruiting class in 2025, with three five-stars and 18 total recruits, and the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in 2026, with five five-stars and 21 total recruits.