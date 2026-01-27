Three Rising Sophomores to Watch for the Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks knew they had something special when they signed the No. 3 overall recruting class in the 2025 cycle, according to 247Sports' rankings. So it didn't come as a surprise when the Ducks had multiple true freshmen producing during this past season.

Here are three rising sophomores to watch for Oregon heading into next season.



Running Back Jordon Davison

Oregon’s Jordon Davison, left, stiff-arms James Madison’s Jacob Thomas for a gain during the second quarter Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordon Davison was one of the biggest surprises of the team this season. Coming into the year, the Ducks’ backfield looked crowded to say the least.

Davison and fellow freshman Dierre Hill Jr. were joining a running back room that included Jayden Limar, Da’Juan Riggs, Noah Whittington, and Jay Harris. That’s not including highly-touted Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes, who also joined the team during the 2025 offseason.

After arriving on campus, it became clear that Davison had carved out a role as the Ducks’ short-yardage back. Listed at 6-0, 236 pounds, Davison quickly found himself as the team’s leader in rushing touchdowns after proving his worth in goal-line situations.

Whittington finished this season as Oregon’s leading rusher, but Davison wasn’t too far behind as the team’s No. 2 rusher. Davison ran for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns on 113 carries.

With Whittington declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, it opens up an opportunity for Davison to become the Ducks’ feature back next season.

Davison, Hill, and Riggs are set to return to lead the running back room in 2026. They will be paired with incoming four-star freshmen Tradarian Ball and Brandon Smith.

Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arguably the highlight of Oregon’s 2025 recruiting haul was their defensive back class. The Ducks signed five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord and four-star cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. as well as four-star safety Trey McNutt.

Finney earned a starting job out of fall camp and didn’t look back. He led the team with three interceptions and seven pass deflections. Finney tacked on 42 tackles and two forced fumbles in a stellar freshman season.

After a promising freshman year, Finney will be viewed as a potential All-American candidate heading into his sophomore year. Finney and Ify Obidegwu will provide Oregon a lot of stability on the backend of their defense in what should be one of the nation’s best units.



Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

One of the most highly-touted recruits in the entire 2025 cycle, Dakorien Moore battled through injury for parts of the season. He still managed to produce 34 catches for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

Moore will pair up with Ducks receiver Evan Stewart, who is set to return to Eugene after missing the entire 2025 season, to create potentially one of the best wide receiver duos in the country.

With quarterback Dante Moore returning back to Oregon, Moore will have a Heisman Trophy contender throwing him the ball next year, making his stock rise exponentially.

