Oregon Ducks' Gary Bryant: 'National Championship Or Bust'
The Oregon Ducks are not shy about their National Championship goals in 2024. Entering the Big Ten Conference, coach Dan Lanning's Ducks have one of the most exciting rosters and schedules in college football.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel already made his intentions known to his Duck teammates. The nation’s No. 1 transfer quarterback gathered his teammates before fall football practices and promised the "best version of himself" in his final college football season.
Gabriel is the current favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, odds which are boosted by possibly Oregon’s best and deepest receiving corps ever, highlighted by Tez Johnson and transfer Evan Stewart.
However, don't overlook Gary Bryant Jr.
Last season after transferring from USC, Bryant Jr. caught 30 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns. The versatile Bryant also returned 14 kickoffs for 259 yards.
Bryant is confident 2024 will be his breakout season.
"I just think the preparation I put into this year," Bryant Jr. told Oregon Ducks SI's Bri Amaranthus. "This is a big year for me, a big year for my team We have a big goal, you know, to go all the way."
"National championship or bust. We've been grinding, grinding very hard for it."
The biggest difference in Bryant Jr. this season is his leadership role, the junior is making an effort to be more vocal and it isn't going unnoticed.
“Gary is the glue to that room," receivers coach Junior Adams said. "There’s a lot of guys in there that lean on (him). He’s a vet. I’m excited. He’s made plays at all three positions for us so far, and I’m excited to see what he’s going to do.”
The Ducks' depth at receiver is impressive:. While Johnson and Stewart receiver the lion share of attention, Bryant Jr., Traeshon Holden and Justius Lowe are all impact players. Why does Bryant Jr. think Oregon's receivers are the best unit in college football?
"Obviously, the talent we got in that room, but I think, how well we play together," Bryant told Amaranthus. "I think they got a chance to see it kind of last year. We had one receiver leave and go pro, and then we got Evan coming in. But I think the way that they see we play together and play off each other was a big thing. And obviously, the talent we have in the room is far from none."
Bryant Jr. says the Oregon coaches have put emphasis on physicality leading up to the Ducks' inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.
"The weight room for us has been fantastic, phenomenal," Bryant told Amaranthus. "Everything that we've been doing this off season is going to pay off for us. So I'm excited to put that on tape for everybody else to see."
"We love the doubters... When we prove them wrong, it's big for us."
Team chemistry, toughness, growth with a focus on tuning out noise... Bryant Jr. is preaching coach Lanning's 'Team DNA.'
Bryant Jr. is very pleased with his decision to transfer to Oregon from USC, to join coach Lanning. What is his favorite thing about his coach?
"I'll say his transparency," Bryant told Amaranthus. "Everything that he told me, being recruited here has played out to the T. And it wasn't any promises or nothing like that. It was, 'go out there and earn it.' But everything he's told me has been true. He's been a great coach to me, a great mentor on and off the field, somebody I can come and talk to about anything. He's going to give me his 100% opinion on it. So I appreciate him for that and all the coaches."
And now, it's time for Bryant and the Ducks to "go out there and earn it" en route to their ultimate goal: Oregon football's first National Title.
