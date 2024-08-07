Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Prediction
The Oregon Ducks football team has College Football Playoff goals for the 2024 college football season. The Ducks are a first-year Big Ten team in a position to win right away against a conference full of National Championship contenders.
The College Football Playoff is expanding from four teams to 12 teams in 2024, opening up competition and creating more meaningful games. The five highest-ranked conference championsand the next seven highest-ranked teams will compete in the playoff for the 2024 National Title.
Oregon is the No. 3 ranked team in the country in the preseason coaches poll - UO's highest ranking in the preseason coaches poll since 2013. Last preseason, the Ducks ranked just a mere No. 15.
Using the poll, here is an early prediction for the Ducks' College Football Playoff matchup:
Oregon (3) vs. Memphis (highest-ranked Group of Five team) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The winner would play the Big 12 champion... Using the poll that would be No. 13 Utah, the highest-ranked Big 12 team.
Oregon has a chance to make a splash in the Big Ten. The Ducks' speed on offense is balanced with its aggressive offensive line, full of returners, and physical brand of a menacing defensive line.
“Our defense is loaded. I feel like our defense will be the best in the country this year,”Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson told Oregon Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus. “We have so many weapons on defense that it's going to confuse a lot of people. That's why I'm excited to get to the Big Ten and show everybody we belong in this conference."
Another interesting CFP prediction based on the coaches poll:
Alabama (5) vs. Michigan (8) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. This would be a rematch of last season's CFP semifinal game, with the winner playing the Big Ten Champion... Using the poll that would be No. 2 Ohio State, the highest-ranked Big Ten team.
Oregon kicks off their inaugural season as members of the Big Ten against Idaho on Aug. 31 inAutzen Stadium.
MORE: Oregon Football's Dan Lanning Analyzes First Full-Pads Practice: "You See Who’s Real and Who’s Not"
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Three Flippable Football Recruits, Class of 2025