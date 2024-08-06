Quarterback Bo Nix Third String? Denver Broncos Depth Chart
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is listed as the third-string quarterback on the Denver Broncos' depth chart. The 2024 first-round NFL Draft pick was trending towards being named the starter but instead veteran Jarrett Stidham is listed as the starting quarterback.
The rookie Nix spoke about the importance of his first NFL training camp.
"It's huge, and this opportunity is obviously not just handed out," Nix said. "So it's a special moment and one that I definitely want to take advantage of and not take for granted and be ready for, but one that I'm also not going to just be so eager and be so gung ho that I go overboard on it.
"It goes back to the fine line of just acknowledging where you are, who you're around and what situation you're in, and doing the best you can. I know that the best from all of us is going to be good enough, and the best is going to put our team in the best chance [to win]."
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has steadfastly maintained that the quarterback competition is ongoing. Along with Nix and Stidham - Zach Wilson has also taken reps with the first team offense. Stidham is a fifth-year quarterback, but has limited experience—only 13 games played and two starts. As the “veteran” of the bunch, Stidham is likely to be a safe haven should Denver decide that Nix needs more seasoning before getting significant playing time.
Nix also has been turning heads of his teammates.
"Bo's been an impressive person in our locker room, both as a player—I think he's picking things up incredibly fast and doing a great job," McGlinchey said last week. "But as a competitor and as a teammate, he's done a great job, too. Bo's on the right track. I think he's going to take the coaching that he's going to get—he's got some of the best in the world helping him out. And I think he's going to do great things for us."
MORE: Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq: 'Confident' In Unique Role, Chemistry With Dillon Gabriel
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Ra'Shaad Samples 'Expects' To Win Texas Recruiting Battles