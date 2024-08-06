Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Three Flippable Football Recruits, Class of 2025
Oregon football has been no stranger to flips this recruiting cycle.
The Ducks saw Da'Saahn Brame flip to Tennessee recently, and are on alert for Isaiah Mozee doing the same to Nebraska. But who are the likely candidates for coach Dan Lanning to flip to Oregon?
Five-star safety DJ Pickett is at the front of the line. The 6-4 defensive back committed to LSU last month, but his social media has been sharing who is sending him official offers. Those include the Tigers, as well as Oregon, Miami (FL), and Florida State. So is his recruitment still open?
Pickett visited Eugene in June and would be a boost to the Duck secondary, which also includes five-star Trey McNutt and four-star Dorian Brew. The McNutt commitment could keep Pickett locked into LSU, but stacking the class with a pair of five-stars in the secondary is something the Ducks will try to make happen.
Oregon currently has one linebacker committed (four-star Nasir Wyatt), but getting another would be better. Four-star Noah Mikhail out of California picked Texas A&M at the end of June. The Ducks and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi have put in work. Back in June, Mikhail visited Eugene then told Oregon Ducks on SI that Oregon was "a top priority".
With the loss of tight end Brame to the SEC, the Ducks will want to get that position filled for this class. Enter five-star Linkon Cure. Sure, the Kansas native made the decision to stay home at Kansas State, but he's another one jumping on the social media engagement train by sharing his official offers this month. Those offers include the Wildcats, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Kansas.
Is it a bit of a longshot after Cure talked about K-State being a place where he "can have more of an impact as a person rather than just a player"? Absolutely. But seeing what Terrance Ferguson is doing on the field has to give the elite athlete something to dream about beyond the wheat fields of Kansas.
The Ducks are currently No. 6 in the nation and No. 2 the Big Ten Conference with 15 commits for the class of 2025.