Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Promises ‘Best Version’ Of Himself To Teammates
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is making his intentions known to his Duck teammates.
The nation’s No. 1 transfer quarterback is going to push his limits in Eugene for the 2024 college football season.
Last week in front of the entire team, Gabriel promised his best version of himself, according to Oregon senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa.
“(Gabriel) said this recently this past week in front of the whole team; We're going to get the best version of him.” Bassa told Oregon SI’s Bri Amaranthus. “(He said) I’m here to work now. I'm here to be the greatest. I'm here to help y'all. Y’all are going to get the best version of me.”
His career stats pack a punch; A 63.1 completion percentage for a total of 14,865 (!) passing yards with 125 touchdowns against just 26 interceptions. Gabriel has passed for more than 3,500 years in three of his five college football seasons. Yet Gabriel is determined to have his finest season in his final season.
Bassa and Gabriel are the respected leaders of the defense and the offense - They are also locker buddies (lockers next to each other) who bonded quickly.
Bassa says Gabriel is different than former Oregon quarterbacks in his ability to transition from joking around to “attack” football mode. Gabriel has a playful personality and loves to make everyone smile but when it’s football time, he pivots and ensures everyone is locked in to the task at hand.
Bassa has also noticed Gabriel’s extra work; Gabriel arrives early, he stays late for more throws with the receivers, he does the extra stretching, he invites teammates to social events. In short, his work ethic is mirroring his promise.
“The little things that I see him do every day,” Bassa told Amaranthus. “I’m like, wow. He really wants it. He really wants to be the face of the offense and the face of the team. He really wants to chase greatness.”
The duel-threat quarterback joins the Ducks with wealth of starting experience, pinpoint accuracy and tantalizing rushing ability. As starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners last season, the left-handed quarterback threw for 3,660 yards and 42 touchdowns (30 passing and 12 rushing).
“With all the stuff that he's done in the past, he doesn't let that affect who he is now. He doesn't really talk about it. He's thrown for how many yards? He's rushed for how many yards? But he's going to keep it real with you. Like, nah, like all that stuff is in the past.”
He’s the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, odds which are boosted by possibly Oregon’s best and deepest receiving corps ever, highlighted by Tez Johnson and transfer Evan Stewart.
“He's one of the guys (already),” Johnson told Amaranthus. “He's in the locker room cracking jokes with us. That's what makes him so unique. He makes sure everybody has a smile on their face.”
Gabriel will also benefit from playing in Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein’s high-powered offense that led the nation in passing last season (346.9 yards per game).
Gabriel has the experience, coaching and weapons to truly make this his best season yet as he leads the Ducks into their first season in the Big Ten conference.
