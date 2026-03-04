Former Tennessee Commit Kamauri Whitfield Updates Recruitment, Oregon Visits

Three-star cornerback recruit Kamauri Whitfield from the class of 2027 is one of the many talented prospects that the Oregon Ducks are targeting. The recruit is from the state of Florida, as he attends The First Academy High School.

Whitfield committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, but de-committed after the Vols fired their cornerbacks coach (Willie Martinez), hired Michael Hunter who later left for an NFL job, and hired new cornerbacks coach Derek Jones.

Whitfield is still considering the Vols, but he is also considering some others, including the Oregon Ducks. He recently caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Caleb Sisk to discuss more.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kamauri Whitfield Confirms Oregon Ducks Visit

"I am planning on taking multiple visits outside the Tennessee program. I will be visiting Indana, Oregon, Nebraska, Florida, Auburn, and Virginia Tech," Whitfield said.

He explained what these teams are doing well in his recruitment opposed to the other teams who have offered him.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"They are just showing me that they really want me in their program. I want to feel wanted, I don't want to go to a program and feel like I am going for no reason," Whitfield said.

Shifting things towards the Oregon Ducks, the talented prospect would confirm a big reason of why he wants to visit the program. He explained something that is different than what most would say their reason for wanting to visit is.

"They got my former teammate, Devon Jackson (Oregon Ducks linebacker). This is a big reason of why I would like to visit Oregon," Whitfield said.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) runs against Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) in the second quarter in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The prospect then confirmed his visit dates along with what he is looking forward to the most on these visits, as he is one of the many prospects ready to visit Eugene on a visit.

"I have a spring visit on April 4, and an official visit on June 4. I am looking forward to getting up there in person to meet the coaches. One of the coaches – I believe the cornerbacks coach (Chris Hampton) was the one who made the trip to my school. He met me and offered me, and then I want to get up and see the Nike headquarters too. I heard it's nice up there," Whitfield said.

Finally, the prospect confirmed when he is set to make a final decision, as the decision will come following both dates.

"My official commitment date is July 6. That is when I will be making my commitment decision," Whitfield said.

If Whitfield's visits to Oregon go well, he come be one of the next members of the Ducks' recruiting class. He has the chance to develop into something, as he is someone who has done a great job becoming a reliable coverage corner, but an even better tackler.