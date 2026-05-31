Oregon Hosts 5-Star Running Back Recruit on Official Visit
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The Oregon Ducks hosted class of 2027 recruit, running back Landen Williams-Callis for an official visit in Eugene.
Landen Williams-Callis Visits Eugene
Landen Williams-Callis is a 5-7, 190 pound running back out of Richmond, Texas. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 running back in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
As a junior for Randle High School in 2025-26, Williams-Callis rushed for 3,502 yards and 59 touchdowns on 324 carries. This was good for an average of 10.8 yards per carry. He also added 24 receptions for 266 yards and one touchdown.
Per Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, Williams-Callis has track-like speed on the football field, with a 10.4 second 100 meter dash and a 21.8 second 200 meter dash. Williams-Callis went on his official visit to Oregon and posted a picture of himself at Autzen Stadium wearing a Ducks jersey on his Instagram story. Take a look at it below.
Williams-Callis revealed to Rivals his top 10 school list. The Ducks are one of them.
Oregon Ducks
SMU Mustangs
LSU Tigers
Texas Longhorns
Florida Gators
Florida State Seminoles
Houston Cougars
Texas A&M Aggies
Indiana Hoosiers
Missouri Tigers
Oregon Ducks 2027 Recruiting Class
Oregon's 2027 recruiting class currently has 13 commits. 10 of these 13 are blue chip recruits (rated four or five stars). The Ducks highest rated class of 2027 recruit so far is quarterback Will Mencl. Mencl is a 6-3, 205 pound quarterback out of Chandler, Arizona and could very well be the future under center in Eugene.
When it comes to the running back position, Oregon has recevied one commitment in the 2027 class. That would be from four-star running back CaDarius McMiller. He has been committed to Oregon since February of 2026.
McMiller is a 6-1, 196 pound running back out of Tyler, Texas. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 10 runnning back in the 2027 class. Getting both McMiller and Williams-Callis in this recruiting class would be a big win for coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks. They would have two of the top freshmen running backs in the country.
In 2025, Oregon's backfield got a major boost from a pair of freshmen, running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. Despite both being true freshmen, they had the second and third most rushing yards for the Ducks last season behind leading rusher, senior running back Noah Whittington.
Davison and Hill combined for 1,323 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns on 188 carries. As a unit, they averaged 7.04 yards per carry. They played a big role for Oregon's offense and helped balance the attack led by star quarterback Dante Moore.
The Ducks made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2025 and will look to take another step closer to the program's first ever national championship in 2026. The season will kick off on Sept. 5 vs. Boise State.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1