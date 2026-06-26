Recruiting Predictions Favor Oregon Over SEC Schools For 4-Star Athlete

The Oregon Ducks are trending for class of 2027 recruit, athlete Tae Walden Jr. Two recruiting experts have logged recruiting predictions for Walden to choose Oregon.

Tae Walden Jr. Predicted to Choose Oregon

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tae Walden Jr. is a 6-2, 165 pound cornerback out of Collierville, Tennessee. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 athlete in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Steve Witfong and Chad Simmons of Rivals each have logged expert predictions that lean in the direction of Oregon for Walden’s commitment. Walden posted on his Instagram account the five teams that are in the running right now:

Oregon Ducks

Georgia Bulldogs

Auburn Tigers

LSU Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels

The Ducks are the only non-SEC team out of this group. Walden will be making his commitment via live stream on the Rivals YouTube channel on July 1.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Walden spoke to Rivals during the spring about the Ducks.

“The visit to Eugene was everything I expected and more,” Walden said. “I had a great time out there! What stands out to me about playing for Coach Lanning is definitely the way he runs his program and I can definitely see myself being a part of that defense for sure.”

As a junior for Collierville High School in 2025, Walden played both sides of the ball. On offense, hauled in 42 receptions for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns.

On defense, he had 28 total tackles, 17 passes defended, and five interceptions.

He also returned kicks and punts. As a kick returner, he had eight returns for with an average of 31.0 yards per return. As a punt returner, Walden had 11 returns with an average of 24.5 yards per return.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day pose with the Leishman Trophy during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon 2027 recruiting class has 20 commits with 12 of them coming from prospects rated as four or five star recruits. Rivals ranks this class No. 9 overall in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten. The lone Big Ten team ahead of them are the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 7.

If Oregon were to land Walden on July 1, it could propel them to having the top 2027 class in the Big Ten.

Not far behind Oregon and Ohio State in the 2027 recruiting class rankings are the USC Trojans at No.10. The Trojans are coming off landing a 2026 class that was ranked No. 1 in the country. Ohio State and Oregon were just a few spots behind them.

It's been a race between these three teams the past two seasons for the best class in the Big Ten and it appears it will come down to the wire in the 2027 class. In addition to battling them in recruiting off the field, Oregon will be facing Ohio State and USC on the field this season.

The Ducks will play at USC on Sept. 26 and then at Ohio State on Nov. 7.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.