Oregon Ducks' Incoming Freshman Class Snubbed Before the Regular Season

The Oregon Ducks re-stacked their roster with a top five recruiting class once again.

The 2026 crew ranked as high as No. 2 per 247Sports, then No. 5 per On3/Rivals. One would believe this loaded class would feature preseason All-Americans.

However, ahead of the 2026 season, no Ducks freshmen were named to a certain Freshman All-American watch list.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press availability on Aug. 26, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who Landed on On3's Preseason All-American Watch List

On3 released its Preseason True Freshman All-American team on Aug. 25, which features heavy Big Ten representation.

Nine different incoming freshmen help make up the list, with Michigan running back Savion Hiter and Ohio State wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. landing on the offensive side. Maryland delivered one representative too in edge rusher Zion Elee.

But not a single freshman Duck made the cut. That includes the prized five-stars already in Eugene.

Oregon Ducks helmets for the Peach Bowl | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on SI

Edge rusher Anthony Jones Jr. is nowhere on this preseason watch list. Neither is fellow five-star Jett Washington at safety, as Jay Timmons of Ohio State is the only Big Ten member named to the backend. Washington even is turning heads during practice by showing his uncanny hops and hands for grabbing interceptions.

Not even five-star wide receiver per 247Sports composite rankings Jalen Lott made the cut. And Lott has garnered the most hype among this incoming class during fall camps, plus figures to play a rotational role in a deep perimeter room. All the more reason why these freshmen likely will screenshot or place a copy of this news release somewhere.

Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. cracked this list one year ago and became as good as advertised. Now a first-year collegiate performer will have to shark his way up and realter this preseason watch crew.

Who Could Rearrange the List on Oregon's Side

Here are the Ducks most capable or rearranging the nominees.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) is interviewed by. ESPN’s Katie George following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jalen Lott: Once again, the Frisco, Texas native is turning heads with his track speed and work ethic inside Autzen Stadium. The dilemma is he enters a room featuring Evan Stewart returning from a season-ending injury and last year's prized freshman Dakorien Moore back. But Lott is expected to see some touches, which potentially could be at a high rate.

Jett Washington: Like Lott, he walks into a deep group of safeties and defensive backs in general. Yet coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton likely will need the 6-5 defender sooner than expected. The past Bishop Gorman High of Las Vegas star rises as a deep safety option during third-and-longs when a Hail Mary is needed. But he can step up in the box and halt the run.

Davon Benjamin: The four-star from Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village earned praise for his versatility via Lanning back on Aug. 12. Which signals that he'll get on the field sooner than expected as well. Benjamin is rising as a contender for the Ducks' STAR role, reserved for the most versatile defender on the field. A big freshman season from Benjamin will spark All-Freshman nominations.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.