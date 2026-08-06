Oregon’s Newest Five-Star Receiver Wastes No Time at Fall Camp

EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks football team started their fall practices on Wednesday in what coach Dan Lanning called "one of my favorite parts of the year." Lanning described that the team was "flying around" and said the biggest challenge is checking in on the conditioning, but overall he said he was satisfied with the first practice.

oregon ducks coach dan lanning | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

An exciting storyline for the first month of football practices is: Who from the highly-touted 2026 recruiting class might emerge as an immediate contributor on the team?

One practice in, and one true freshman is standing out for a play made.

5-Star Receiver Jalen Lott Makes Notable Play

Lott was not an early enrollee, he arrived in Eugene after spring practices and the annual spring game in April, making a first-practice highlight more notable. One clip certainly cannot be taken seriously in terms of depth chart (the team isn't even in pads yet) but it does highlight that Lott will not be forgotten in a stacked wide receiver room, full of 5-star talent.

In the video, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore steps up through pressure and delivers the deep ball while moving forward in the pocket. Lott tracked the deep pass downfield, leapt over tight coverage and came down with an impressive contested catch as he fell to the turf.

Lott secured the ball in coverage from sophomore defensive back Na’eem Offord. So, the throw came from a former 5-star quarterback in Moore to a former 5-star receiver in Lott, with coverage from a former 5-star in Offord.

While this highlights the pure talent that Lanning's roster contains, it also shows the Lott is jumping in with the best talent in his first practice as a Duck. Lott made the play against one of Oregon’s most talented young defensive backs.

Some information on Lott:

-Lott is listed at 6-0, 175 pounds.

-Lott is the No. 3 wide receiver recruit in the class of 2026

-As a senior at Panther Creek in Texas, he caught 87 passes for 1,276 yards and 20 touchdowns.

-Lott was also a standout track athlete and ran a 10.99 in the 100 meters.

-Lott picked Oregon over offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, USC and more powerhouse programs.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon fans may notice that Lott is wearing the jersey No. 10, which has some significance to former Ducks. Some of the most notable players to come through Oregon have donned the No. 10, especially on offense. Former quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Bo Nix both wore the number and are now starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

Lott arrives in Eugene as the highest-rated wide receiver prospect since Dakorien Moore - another Texas product. Lott picked the Ducks despite a big push from the Texas Longhorns and USC Trojans.

Lott has been compared to another Texas talent on the Ducks' roster, redshirt senior receiver Evan Stewart, due to their similar size (6-0, 175 pounds) and skill set.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lott enters one of the most crowded Oregon receiver rooms in recent history. Although, in the expanded College Football Playoff era, where a team can play up to 17 games en route to a National Championship, depth has never been more important. In 2025, Oregon receiver injuries piled up, running back depth collapsed and the Ducks offensive balanced suffered.

Now in 2026, the Ducks hope to combat that problem with elite depth. Oregon returns Stewart, plus starters Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan, a trio that puts them on the radar as a top receiver corps in the Big Ten and the nation.

Former Oregon receiver Malik Benson, now in the NFL after being drafted to the Las Vegas Raiders, told reporter Bri Amaranthus that he thinks the Ducks return a three-headed monster at receiver: predicting Stewart, Moore and McClellan will each total more than 800 receiving yards in 2026.

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart returns from injury as a veteran player in the receiver room and one of the favorites to start. Moore was a former five-star recruit and who comes off an impressive freshman season, while McClellan broke out at the end of his redshirt freshman season.

Onto the additions... UAB transfer Iverson Hooks enters looking to potentially fill a role in the slot, freshmen Gaitlin Bair and Messiah Hampton are among the freshmen who were early enrollees.

Lanning has made it clear that "If you're good enough, you're old enough," so Lott could work his way into playing time.

It's just one highlight, but it's a highlight that Oregon fans have waited for for a long time. The Ducks season kicks off on Sept. 5 vs. the Boise State Broncos in Autzen Stadium... It'll be the first time Ducks fans get to see Lott in an Oregon uniform.

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