Oregon Ducks Flash Glimpse Into Innovative New Football Complex

The Oregon Ducks aren't shy when it comes to giving fans the inside scoop. For several seasons since coach Dan Lanning came to the program in 2022, the Oregon Video Team has consistently released content detailing the behind-the-scenes happenings throughout the program.

One of the recent releases on the @oregonfootball X page includes insight on one of the largest projects towering over Martin Luther King Blvd. in Eugene: the new Hatfield-Dowlin indoor practice facility.

Oregon Ducks practice facility construction update | oregon ducks on si Bri Amaranthus

Forged Out West

"We're lucky in Oregon. We speak of the marvels of science, but man has yet to match the chemistry of nature," says a vintage recording as the camera pans over the metal bones of the new curved "2.MO" facility.

As the vintage voiceover continues, speaking of "nature's wonders" to be found in the state, shots flash of welders putting together the build in the daytime and during the evening hours.

Keeping Things Local

On a final graphic including a topography map of Oregon in the back, Douglas Fir trees matching those seen on Matthew Knight Arena's court, and the Oregon and Nike logo, the text "Forged Out West" appears on screen. This slogan matches the former vlogs the video team previously released called "That Team Out West."

It appears, in not only this video but in the breadth of work put out by Oregon's video team, that there's an overall idea of keeping promotional material for the Ducks feeling very localized. Hitting on Oregon vintage video, the resources of the state, and the ideas of innovation in the program not only highlights the importance of the Ducks to the state of Oregon, but also the facility's intention to reflect a bit of Oregon culture in its design, which incorporates locally-sourced timber.

Oregon Ducks practice facility construction update | oregon ducks on SI Bri Amaranthus

On Site Observations

Oregon Ducks on SI's Bri Amaranthus was on-site for Oregon's spring game to observe the construction status of the "2.MO" project, stating that the vision of the project from the street in Eugene felt "Bold. Innovative. A little over the top in the best possible way."

The project is expected to be complete in 2027, giving Oregon a 170,000 square-foot facility with indoor classrooms, a temperature-controlled indoor to outdoor field, and even a players' lounge for student-athletes to commune and connect.

The future home of the biggest indoor football practice facility in the nation.



The Oregon Ducks are different.



📍Eugene pic.twitter.com/PForiG88KU — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) April 23, 2026

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning Elaborates on "2.MO"

In March, Lanning spoke to the media about the benefits of having a facility that not only accommodates the Oregon environment, but keeps the Ducks competitive in the ever-evolving college football facilities arms race.

"It's pretty awesome," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "I always think a healthy university, you're going to see some buildings going up. And it's really awesome to be able to see that going on in our backyard, and the impact that's going to make for us in future seasons, and how that's going to be really a weapon for our players and our coaches, for us to continue to advance."

Plus, according to the University's original press release about the complex, this construction also includes the re-routing of Leo Harris Parkway to reduce traffic and increase fan experience, as well as overall improvements to the facilities around the indoor practice building.

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