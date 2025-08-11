Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Suffer Key Injury In Fall Camp To Former 5-Star Recruit

The Oregon Ducks have reportedly suffered a major injury in fall camp as freshman defensive back Trey McNutt has broken his leg. A member of Oregon's 2025 recruiting class, McNutt was a five-star prospect coming out of high school.

Charlie Viehl

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have reportedly suffered a major injury to the secondary. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Ducks freshman defensive back Trey McNutt broke his right leg

A member of the 2025 recruiting class, McNutt was a five-star prospect coming out of high school. According to 247Sports, McNutt was ranked the No. 31 overall recruit in the class of 2025. He was the No. 2 safety prospect and the No. 2 player from the state of Ohio in the same rankings.

Oregon Ducks Football freshman safety Trey McNutt poses in front of Silver Falls State Park in Oregon for a TikTok video.
Oregon Ducks Football freshman safety Trey McNutt poses in front of Silver Falls State Park in Oregon for a TikTok video. / Credit: @tr8mcnutt_ on TikTok

With such a high recruiting ranking, McNutt arrived on Oregon’s campus with high expectations. Now, the freshman will be sidelined for an indefinite period of time as he recovers from a broken leg. 

The Ducks had their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning talked about his team’s health as one of the positives coming out of the practice.

“Really solid first scrimmage. Walked away healthy, which is always not a plus here in fall camp, being able to attack. I think defense probably won the day today. Eliminate some explosive plays. Did a good job. In situational defense overall were able to hit some positive kicks. Overall, protected the ball relatively well on the offensive side of the ball, but certainly a physical day and a good day for both units," Lanning said in his opening statement.

However, injuries are unavoidable in fall camp. 

Even earlier in the offseason, the Ducks suffered another major injury as wide receiver Evan Stewart tore his patellar tendon and could miss the entire season. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein recently spoke to reporters about Stewart's injury and replacing his production in the offense:

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA.
Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Anytime you lose anybody in your squad, it's tough. Losing Evan was definitely tough. But, next man man up mentality. I mean, we've been here before. I've been here before in my career, whether it's as a player, as a coach, people get hurt in this game. It's unfortunate. We wish it wouldn't have happened, but it did," Stein said.

"So it's about, yeah, guys stepping up, doing their job, learning, growing. So this fall camp is all about trying to feel early on who that guy's going to be. We got a good group of kids, inexperienced but talented, so it'll be interesting to see who comes out of camp to really take that spot," Stein continued.

With McNutt absent from the defensive backfield for some time, who will step up in his place?

In the 2025 class alone, Oregon signed a number of talented defensive backs that have since joined the program like defensive backs Na'Eem Offord and Brandon Finney Jr. Lanning and company also signed cornerback Dorian Brew in the class of 2025.

Oregon fans will certainly hope for a smooth and quick recovery for McNutt.

