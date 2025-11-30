Dan Lanning Gives Cryptic Oregon Ducks Injury Update After Washington Game
As if it wasn't already official, the Oregon Ducks left no doubt about their College Football Playoff chances on Saturday with a 26-14 win over the Washington Huskies in Seattle.
The Ducks missed out on a chance to defend their Big Ten Championship title but finish the regular season 11-1 and with a chance to get some extra rest before seeing where they will land in the 12-team bracket.
This rest will prove crucial to the entire team, but particularly at wide receiver, where the Ducks will need to get healthier if they want to reach their championship-level goals by the end of the season.
Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Injuries Still in Question
Oregon has been dealing with multiple injuries at wide receiver as of late, with Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. having missed the past four and three games, respectively. Evan Stewart has also yet to play this season.
Lanning was asked about the health at the wide receiver position after the game, but didn't exactly provide a clear update on Moore, Bryant Jr. or Stewart, potentially keeping their status a mystery on purpose as a form of gamesmanship headed into the CFP.
"They're all healthy now, so we're good," he said with a smirk. "I don't know."
Despite these absences, Oregon got a big game from wide receiver Malik Benson, who had his best game as a Duck in the win over the Huskies. He finished with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by a 64-yard catch-and-run for a score on third down in the fourth quarter that iced the game for Oregon.
Benson has come big down the stretch of the regular season for Oregon, taking advantage of the opportunities presented to him.
“Guys always talk about being ready for your opportunity, not waiting for your opportunity,” Lanning said. “There's some guys that were ready for their opportunity.”
Not every wide receiver listed on Oregon's availability report against Washington shares the same kind of impact on the field but it is certainly notable how many different injuries the Ducks are dealing with at the position.
Here was the full list of Oregon wide receivers who were listed as out against Washington:
- Dakorien Moore, wide receiver
- Gary Bryant Jr., wide receiver
- Evan Stewart, wide receiver
- Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
- Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
- Jack Ressler, wide receiver
Oregon Wide Receiver Evan Stewart Nearing Return?
Stewart, who suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee in the fall, has not yet played this season but avoided being ruled out for the entire year.
There was hope that he could return at some point before the end of the regular season but Oregon could now elect to unleash him during what the team hopes will be a deep College Football Playoff run.
Adding Stewart to the mix with Moore, Bryant Jr. and Benson will give Oregon quarterback Dante Moore one of the deepest wide receiving corps in the country headed into the postseason.