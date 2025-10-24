Oregon Ducks Injury Report as Evan Stewart Nears Return
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are hosting the Wisconsin Badgers in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, and both teams have some injury questions heading into the matchup.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave a positive update on Ducks running back Jayden Limar after he was listed as "Out" before the Rutgers game. The returns of other Ducks like wide receiver Evan Stewart and defensive back Trey McNutt are relatively unknown.
Earlier in the week, however, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Stewart is aiming to return to the field ahead of schedule in November.
The Big Ten will release official availability reports from both Oregon and Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. PT.
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Oregon receiver Evan Stewart has not appeared in a Ducks game during the 2025 season after suffering a knee injury in the spring. While the door was never closed on a return for Stewart, many speculated that the dynamic wide receiver could maybe join Oregon for a potential run in the College Football Playoff, if the Ducks made it.
Now, it appears as though Stewart might be available to Oregon during the regular season, according to Nakos report.
On Saturday's injury report against Wisconsin, though, Stewart will most likely be listed as "Out."
Jayden Limar, running back
Ducks running back Jayden Limar was one of the few surprises on Oregon's injury report in week 8. Limar did not play against Rutgers, and Lanning was asked about his status on Monday:
"Yeah, he's out. He's going to be out for a little bit, but I don't anticipate it being a really long time," Lanning said.
Limar has totaled 249 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries for the Ducks. According to Lanning's update, Limar is likely to miss the Wisconsin game. The Ducks' second bye week will take place after facing the Badgers, giving the Oregon running back some extra time.
Daylen Austin, defensive back
Oregon defensive back Daylen Austin has been listed as "Questionable" four times during the season, including the last two games against Indiana and Rutgers. Still, Austin has only missed one game (Indiana) while playing the Ducks' other six games.
He played against Rutgers after being "Questionable" on Oregon's availability report, and he recorded six total tackles, a tackle for loss, and three pass breakups.
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Oregon freshman defensive back Trey McNutt broke his leg during fall camp and has yet to make his Ducks debut. The former five-star recruit was reportedly set to earn playing time in Oregon's defense, alongside true freshman defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., before the injury derailed his season.
Like Stewart, Lanning was hesitant to put a timeline on any return for McNutt during the season. However, the Oregon coach did mention that the talented freshman could suit up in 2025.
"Trey broke his leg and had surgery. He's going to be able to recover from that. It's something we think he'll be able to come back from this season sooner than later. But I don't want to put a timer on that. But Trey's handling that unbelievably," Lanning told reporters in August.
Oregon's Week 8 Availability Report
Questionable
Daylen Austin, defensive back
Out
Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Jayden Limar, running back
Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver
Wisconsin's Injury Questions
Wisconsin has had to make do without quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., and Badgers coach Luke Fickell was unclear when talking about his potential return after suffering a knee sprain in September.
Wisconsin receiver Darrion Dupree missed the Badgers' game against Ohio State, and his status is unknown heading into the matchup with the Ducks. Badgers wide receiver Trech Kekahuna was listed as "Questionable" before registering one catch for negative five yards against the Buckeyes.
Wisconsin's defensive backfield was also thin against Ohio State as D'Yoni Hill and safety Preston Zachman did not play. Will they return to face Oregon?