Oregon Ducks Injury Report Looms Large Ahead of Michigan Game

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten), after their 41-28 statement win over the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes, look to make a late push at their third consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Three regular-season games against the Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 14), Michigan State Spartans (Nov. 20), and Washington Huskies (Nov. 28) remain between the Ducks and a potential CFP berth.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola before a touchdown play as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After it looked like the Ducks were left for dead following their 21-10 road loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 24 in Champaign, the Ducks have rallied off two consecutive impressive wins over the Northwestern Wildcats and the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Lanning recently called his team cockroaches that won’t die after the Ducks defeated the Buckeyes. The next challenge for the Ducks is keeping alive their CFP hopes by beating a Michigan Wolverines football program in turmoil in its first season under coach Kyle Whittingham.

Looking to earn their fourth straight win in their all-time series against the Wolverines, a streak dating back to 2003, here’s a look at the Ducks' availability report ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

Oregon Ducks Injury Report vs. Michigan Wolverines

Out

RB Jordon Davison

QB Dante Moore

TE Andrew Olesh

DB Aaron Flowers

LB Brayden Platt

LB Teitum Tuioti

DL Matthew Johnson

OL Trent Ferguson

OL Dave Iuli

Oregon Ducks Prepare For First Game Without Teitum Tuioti

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) celebrates breaking up a pass play during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One downside for the Ducks on Saturday is that they’ll be playing their first game without star linebacker Teitum Tuioti, who is out for the season with a knee injury that he suffered at the end of the win over the Buckeyes. Lanning announced the injury news regarding Tuioti at Monday’s press conference.

“Teitum has been unbelievable for us this year, and every year that he’s been here. Just watching him grow as a player and a person has been a lot of fun for us,” Lanning said. “But unfortunately, Teitum’s done for the year. He had a knee injury. He’ll end up having surgery. He’s gonna have to wait for a little bit to let things settle down.”

This is a big loss for the Ducks' defense as they approach the final stretch of the regular season. Tuioti has been one of the Ducks' top defensive players, recording 44 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti is helped off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the win over the Buckeyes, the Ducks pulled off a trick play down 14-3 in the second quarter where Tuioti took a direct snap on a fourth-and-nine punt play and threw a completion to his fellow linebacker, Matayo Uiagalelei, starting the Ducks' offensive rally.

It was a play that the Ducks had been working on since fall camp and proved to be a crucial moment in their upset win over the Buckeyes.

Keys to Victory For Oregon Over Michigan

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) hugs quarterback Tommy Carr (14) after a play against Indiana during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With how much the Wolverines' offense has been struggling this season, as long as the Ducks' defense performs the way they’ve been playing, they should be able to hold Michigan to the points they need to pull out a victory.

The Wolverines, after losing the Paul Bunyan Trophy for the first time in five years to their in-state rival, the Michigan State Spartans, parted ways with offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Whether new offensive play-calling and potentially playing both Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood helps the Wolverines have success remains to be success, but if anything it’s Michigan’s defense that poses the biggest threat to the Ducks on Saturday.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite their offensive woes, the Wolverines' defense is still considered one of the best in the Big Ten, and for a Ducks offense that has reignited under the new play-calling of Jay Johnson, averaging 37.5 points per game, they must not turn the ball over.

While there’s still room to improve, especially in his passing accuracy, Raiola has met the moment in the Ducks' last two wins over the Wildcats and Buckeyes. In the win over the Buckeyes, Raiola threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 25 of 40 passes.

Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines Kickoff Time, Betting Odds

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells after calling a timeout as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks and Wolverines' all-time series is tied at three, as Michigan hasn’t won since the two teams faced off in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1973. As for Saturday’s game, the Ducks are 10.5-point favorites over the Wolverines, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Ducks and Wolverines will kick off at Autzen Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on FS1.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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