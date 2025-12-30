Oregon’s Injury Report Shows Mixed News Ahead Of Texas Tech Matchup

The Oregon Ducks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are just days away from facing off in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Oregon enters this game with some key injuries. Here are the updated injury updates as game day nears.

Kickoff between the Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Raiders is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. PT.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Out

2 DB Kingston Lopa

3 WR Kyler Kasper

7 WR Evan Stewart

14 WR Justius Lowe

15 DB Solomon Davis

21 RB Da’Juan Riggs

78 OL Gernorris Wilson

Questionable

8 DB Trey McNutt

Oregon’s Wide Receiver Room Battling Injuries

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, left, Gary Bryant Jr. and Jay Harris work out during practice at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025 before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has been hampered with injuries all season at wide receiver. Before the regular season kicked off, the expected No. 1 option Evan Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon in practice. This was a devastating blow for Stewart and the Ducks. He has not played in any of Oregon’s 13 games this year.

As the season progressed, the wide receiver room got thinner. Freshman Dakorien Moore went down with an injury in late October and didn’t play in another game until Oregon’s playoff win over James Madison.

Additionally, Oregon was down wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., who got injured in the Ducks’ win on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes in early November. Bryant was active for the James Madison Game.

Some good news for the Ducks is that Moore and Bryant are both not listed on the injury report this week, meaning they look to be a full go after getting a week and a half off. These two have combined for 54 catches, 747 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns.

The bad news for Oregon is there will be no Evan Stewart. He was not seen at practice that was open to the media this week. This is contrary to the James Madison practice week as Stewart was seen there. He is out vs. Texas Tech.

Trey McNutt Debut?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The freshman defensive back Trey McNutt has not played in a game to this point in the season due to injury, but finds himself listed as questionable for Texas Tech. It looks like there is an outside chance the highly touted class of 2025 recruit could finally make his Oregon debut.

McNutt was rated as a four-star recruit out of Cleveland, Ohio. The 6-0, 195 pound McNutt was ranked as the No. 4 safety in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports. McNutt signed with Oregon, joining a loaded recruiting class.

Before the 2025 Oregon season even got underway, McNutt suffered a broken leg. This was extremely disappointing for McNutt and the Ducks. Despite being just a freshman, there was a chance for him to be a contributor this season. Time will tell if McNutt will be able to take the field at some point this season.

Jordon Davison, Theran Johnson Not Listed On Injury Report

In addition to Moore and Bryant Jr. not being listed, the same is true for running back Jordon Davison and defensive back Theran Johnson.