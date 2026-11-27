Oregon Ducks' Injury Report vs. Washington Huskies Sees No Changes
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Wednesday’s first availability report for the No. 12 Oregon Ducks’ rivalry game against the No. 24 Washington Huskies provided plenty of positive news on the Oregon injury front.
Not only were defensive lineman Bear Alexander, linebacker Jerry Mixon and receiver Iverson Hooks all absent from the report, but the running back duo of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. weren’t ruled out off the bat. Both leading running backs were listed as questionable.
The Thanksgiving availability report didn’t see any changes on the Oregon side. For Washington, however, two key receivers were upgraded to probable.
Below are all of the players listed as out, doubtful, questionable and probable. This is the second of four required injury reports from the Big Ten, which start three days before the game. Oregon’s next injury report is expected on Friday at 5 p.m. PT.
Oregon Ducks’ Injury Report vs. Washington Huskies
Out
- Quarterback Dante Moore
- Defensive Back Aaron Flowers
- Inside Linebacker Brayden Platt
- Outside Linebacker Teitum Tuioti
- Defensive Lineman Matthew Johnson
- Offensive Lineman Trent Ferguson
- Offensive Lineman Dave Iuli
Questionable
- Running Back Dierre Hill Jr.
- Running Back Jordon Davison
Oregon Ducks’ Running Back Depth Remains Vague
Oregon fans still await clarity on the availability of the running back room. On a positive note, neither Davison nor Hill were ruled out of Saturday’s rivalry game. On the other hand, there hasn’t been an indication that they’re fully good to go, likely making it trickier for the Huskies to prep for the run game.
With or without the duo, freshman Brandon Smith will likely still get snaps in the backfield after his impressive 121-yard, two-touchdown performance against Michigan State. If Hill and Davison are limited or out, it might provide more carries for Da’Juan Riggs and Simeon Price again.
“Yeah, I think they've shown it when their number's been called, whether that's Brandon (Smith), whether that's Dink (Da’Juan Riggs), whether that's Simeon, all those guys that have been able to step out there on the field, go execute your job at a high level,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.
“Obviously, Brandon had an outstanding game. Dink had some big runs for us this last week. Simeon was able to punch into the end zone,” he continued. “So, I think all those guys have added a lot of value. And like I've always said: Don't wait for your opportunity. Be ready when your opportunity comes. Those guys have been, and will need to continue to be.”
Key Washington Huskies Injuries
Washington’s availability report was lengthy in its own right. While five players were ruled out on Wednesday, seven debuted as questionable, with offensive lineman John Mills also probable.
Notably, the Huskies, who are already without receiver Christian Moss, saw receivers Dezmen Roebuck and Chris Lawson both listed as questionable on the first injury report. Both moved to probable on Thursday. While Moss hasn’t recorded a stat in 2026 after a two-touchdown season in 2025, the second-year duo of Roebuck and Lawson have combined for nine touchdowns and 1,567 receiving yards this season.
Even though Roebuck also appeared as questionable on the first injury report in Week 12 before playing, both of the Huskies' leading receivers being listed certainly comes as a concern if they’re not good to go against the Ducks, although it appears the duo is trending in a positive direction.
Ahead of the rivalry matchup, Lanning explained what makes Washington challenging, pointing to its receivers and tight ends.
“I think again, you always have to know where those guys are at. They're dynamic,” Lanning said. “I think one thing that's unique is how they utilize the tight end in the pass game. We've seen a lot of teams that don't. But this is truly a shot team.”
“They have a ton of success with shots and screens, and they do a good job of getting ball in hand to playmakers,” he added. “So, you see that show up consistently with those guys. You have to be aware of where they're at, and then they do a good job when they do touch the ball of getting vertical and turn them into big plays.”
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23