Wednesday’s first availability report for the No. 12 Oregon Ducks’ rivalry game against the No. 24 Washington Huskies provided plenty of positive news on the Oregon injury front.

Not only were defensive lineman Bear Alexander, linebacker Jerry Mixon and receiver Iverson Hooks all absent from the report, but the running back duo of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. weren’t ruled out off the bat. Both leading running backs were listed as questionable.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) prepares for the start of a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Thanksgiving availability report didn’t see any changes on the Oregon side. For Washington, however, two key receivers were upgraded to probable.

Below are all of the players listed as out, doubtful, questionable and probable. This is the second of four required injury reports from the Big Ten, which start three days before the game. Oregon’s next injury report is expected on Friday at 5 p.m. PT.

Oregon Ducks’ Injury Report vs. Washington Huskies

Out

Quarterback Dante Moore

Defensive Back Aaron Flowers

Inside Linebacker Brayden Platt

Outside Linebacker Teitum Tuioti

Defensive Lineman Matthew Johnson

Offensive Lineman Trent Ferguson

Offensive Lineman Dave Iuli

Questionable

Running Back Dierre Hill Jr.

Running Back Jordon Davison

Oregon Ducks’ Running Back Depth Remains Vague

Oregon running back Jordon Davison warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oregon fans still await clarity on the availability of the running back room. On a positive note, neither Davison nor Hill were ruled out of Saturday’s rivalry game. On the other hand, there hasn’t been an indication that they’re fully good to go, likely making it trickier for the Huskies to prep for the run game.

With or without the duo, freshman Brandon Smith will likely still get snaps in the backfield after his impressive 121-yard, two-touchdown performance against Michigan State. If Hill and Davison are limited or out, it might provide more carries for Da’Juan Riggs and Simeon Price again.

“Yeah, I think they've shown it when their number's been called, whether that's Brandon (Smith), whether that's Dink (Da’Juan Riggs), whether that's Simeon, all those guys that have been able to step out there on the field, go execute your job at a high level,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.

“Obviously, Brandon had an outstanding game. Dink had some big runs for us this last week. Simeon was able to punch into the end zone,” he continued. “So, I think all those guys have added a lot of value. And like I've always said: Don't wait for your opportunity. Be ready when your opportunity comes. Those guys have been, and will need to continue to be.”

Key Washington Huskies Injuries

Washington’s availability report was lengthy in its own right. While five players were ruled out on Wednesday, seven debuted as questionable, with offensive lineman John Mills also probable.

Notably, the Huskies, who are already without receiver Christian Moss, saw receivers Dezmen Roebuck and Chris Lawson both listed as questionable on the first injury report. Both moved to probable on Thursday. While Moss hasn’t recorded a stat in 2026 after a two-touchdown season in 2025, the second-year duo of Roebuck and Lawson have combined for nine touchdowns and 1,567 receiving yards this season.

Nov 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck (2) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Roebuck also appeared as questionable on the first injury report in Week 12 before playing, both of the Huskies' leading receivers being listed certainly comes as a concern if they’re not good to go against the Ducks, although it appears the duo is trending in a positive direction.

Ahead of the rivalry matchup, Lanning explained what makes Washington challenging, pointing to its receivers and tight ends.

“I think again, you always have to know where those guys are at. They're dynamic,” Lanning said. “I think one thing that's unique is how they utilize the tight end in the pass game. We've seen a lot of teams that don't. But this is truly a shot team.”

“They have a ton of success with shots and screens, and they do a good job of getting ball in hand to playmakers,” he added. “So, you see that show up consistently with those guys. You have to be aware of where they're at, and then they do a good job when they do touch the ball of getting vertical and turn them into big plays.”

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