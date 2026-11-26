When the No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) finished their 45-7 final regular season road game victory at Spartan Stadium against Michigan State, it was mostly without contributions from sophomore starting running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

Davison was declared out before the game (lower-body injury), and Hill left during Oregon's first-quarter offensive drive against the Spartans for the medical tent, eventually needing assistance to exit to the locker room with a left-leg injury.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Comments On Navigating Running Back Injuries

Despite the loss of those two talented backs, the Ducks punched in 188 total rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns compared to Michigan State's 80 total rushing yards. Both Hill and Davison were listed as questionable on Wednesday's availability report ahead of Washington, leaving their statuses uncertain. For coach Dan Lanning, succeeding on the ground starts with a "next man up" mentality.

"I think they've shown it when their number's been called. Whether that's Brandon [Smith], whether that's Dink [Da'Jaun Riggs], whether that's Simeon [Price] and all those guys that have been able to step out there on the field, go execute your job at a high level," Lanning said.

Oregon’s Brandon Smith celebrates after a touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brandon Smith Shines Against Michigan State

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Though junior Riggs (42 yards off nine carries) and fifth year senior Price (16 yards and two touchdowns off six carries) put in some serious work for the Ducks with the absence of their two starters, it was true freshman Brandon Smith that's risen to the top of the heap in the rushing game. Smith was also a name touted throughout fall camp prior to the start of the season.

Against the Spartans, Smith punched in a season-high 121 yards and two touchdowns off 14 carries, adding to his current season numbers of 369 rushing yards and four touchdowns off 58 carries.

Lanning highlighted Smith's success against the Spartans, while also positing Riggs and Price's contributions and strengths in breakaway runs and short-yardage situations.

"Obviously, Brandon had an outstanding game," Lanning said. "Dink had some big runs for us this last week. Simeon was able to punch it in the end zone. So I think all those guys have added a lot of value."

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Da'jaun Riggs (21) celebrates with offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson (78) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Future Of The Rushing Game

Smith's breakout role with the Ducks as the No. 3 back harkens back to Dan Lanning's phrase of "if you're good enough, you're old enough," and it seems safe for fans to think that unless Hill and Davison are confirmed good to go for Saturday's final regular season rivalry game at Autzen Stadium against the Washington Huskies, Lanning and crew will lean on Smith, Riggs, and Price once more to support their rushing attack.

"Like I've always said, don't wait for your opportunity. Be ready when your opportunity comes. Those guys have been, and will need to continue to be," Lanning said.

For those looking ahead, it should also be noted that Smith is building quite the resume for the Ducks to invest in the Fresno, California native to stay for future seasons as well, beyond this years' College Football Playoff hopes.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.