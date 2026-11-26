The No. 12 Oregon Ducks enter a high-stakes rivalry game against the Washington Huskies with the pressure rising. While the Huskies come off a key upset win over the Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon has the chance to keep hopes of a Big Ten Championship appearance – and a College Football Playoff berth – alive with a victory.

But injuries continue to pile up for Oregon on both offense and defense. Lead running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.’s statuses were both unknown entering the week. Meanwhile, on defense, linebacker Jerry Mixon didn’t play in the last two games, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander didn’t play in the second half against Michigan State.

Oregon Ducks jordon davison freshman USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava injuries rivalry schedule time big ten playoff | oregon ducks on si darby winter

Both Davison and Hill are listed as questionable in the first injury report, still leaving room for clarity. The positive news for Oregon is that not only are they not straight up ruled as out, but neither Alexander nor Mixon appeared on the injury report.

Below are all of the players listed as out, doubtful, questionable and probable. This is the first of four required injury reports from the Big Ten, which start three days before the game. Oregon’s next injury report is expected on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT.

Oregon Ducks’ Injury Report vs. Washington Huskies

Out

Quarterback Dante Moore

Defensive Back Aaron Flowers

Inside Linebacker Brayden Platt

Outside Linebacker Teitum Tuioti

Defensive Lineman Matthew Johnson

Offensive Lineman Trent Ferguson

Offensive Lineman Dave Iuli

Questionable

Running Back Dierre Hill Jr.

Running Back Jordon Davison

Running Back Depth Concerns Continue

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. breaks away as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davison hasn’t played since Oregon’s win over Northwestern on Oct. 31. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported prior to the Ohio State win that he was considered week-to-week with a lower-extremity injury. He remained listed as out on the injury report for three games, however.

Worries grew when Hill exited the field with an apparent leg injury during the Ducks’ first offensive drive against the Spartans. He reappeared on the sidelines in the second half with a boot on his left foot, wearing street clothes and on crutches.

“Dierre was out this game, but I don't anticipate this being a long-term injury,” coach Dan Lanning said postgame. “Obviously, we'll evaluate it. You know, everyone's different, so I have to get an update from our medical staff.”

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Ducks’ coach hesitated to provide more information on the running back duo, which has combined for 12 rushing touchdowns and 1,028 yards on 210 carries this season, when asked about their statuses on Monday.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison makes a catch as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, like always, we'll wait for the injury report on Wednesday. But definitely got some more clarity there,” he said.

What fans did know entering Wednesday’s availability report was that the Ducks’ depth in the backfield is beginning to show. True freshman Brandon Smith is the third-leading rusher in 2026, with 369 yards and four touchdowns.

It was Smith’s breakout game that helped Oregon to victory over Michigan State with 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He wasn’t alone among backups who earned their opportunity. Veteran running back Da’Juan Riggs rushed for 42 yards on nine carries, while senior transfer Simeon Price ended up with two touchdowns, scoring on his first carry as a Duck.

“Yeah, I think they've shown it when their number's been called, whether that's Brandon (Smith), whether that's Dink (Da’Juan Riggs), whether that's Simeon, all those guys that have been able to step out there on the field, go execute your job at a high level,” Lanning said.

“Obviously, Brandon had an outstanding game. Dink had some big runs for us this last week. Simeon was able to punch into the end zone,” he continued. “I think all those guys have added a lot of value. And like I've always said: Don't wait for your opportunity. Be ready when your opportunity comes. Those guys have been, and will need to continue to be.”

Oregon Linebacker Availability Earns Positive Update

Oregon inside linebackers Gavin Nix, right, and Jerry Mixon celebrate a turnover as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mixon’s status was another one to watch down the stretch of the season, but he appears set to return on Saturday. He never appeared on the injury report ahead of the last home game against the Michigan Wolverines, but ended up not playing in the game. He was listed as doubtful all week before being ruled out against the Spartans.

The linebacker had picked up an injury against the Buckeyes. Lanning said after the Wolverines game that he practiced all week before Michigan, but “got tweaked in warmups.”

Mixon, who is among the Ducks’ seniors entering Senior Day, has 42 tackles, two pass deflections and a touchdown in 2026. Linebacker Dylan Williams earned valuable snaps in his absence.

Oregon’s Dylan Williams, left, and the Ducks mascot pose after the game on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams notched six tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss against the Spartans. He had recorded 11 tackles and a forced fumble the week prior, with Mixon out.

“I just think that he is a guy that plays the game the way you wanted to be played at linebacker,” Lanning said on Wednesday. “He's extremely physical. He's a see-ball, get-ball guy. When it's on the perimeter, that he has the speed and athleticism to go get it down.”

“He's violent at the point of attack, and I think there was always that, like you said, he battled some injuries. There was a learning curve of we ask our linebackers to do so much,” he added. “It's really hard to make an impact. And he's grown and he waited. He said, hey, just kind of that same thing I've always talked about as far as waiting for your opportunity and being ready for yours. And he's been ready for his, and done an unbelievable job.”

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