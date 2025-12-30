The Good And Bad About Oregon's Injury Report Before Texas Tech Game
The Oregon Ducks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are just days away from facing off in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Oregon enters this game with some key injuries. Here are the updated injury updates as game day nears. There is some good news along with an unfortunate update.
Kickoff between the Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Raiders is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. PT.
Out
2 DB Kingston Lopa
3 WR Kyler Kasper
7 WR Evan Stewart
14 WR Justius Lowe
15 DB Solomon Davis
21 RB Da’Juan Riggs
78 OL Gernorris Wilson
Questionable
8 DB Trey McNutt
Oregon’s Wide Receiver Room Battling Injuries
Oregon has been hampered with injuries all season at wide receiver. Before the regular season kicked off, the expected No. 1 option Evan Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon in practice. This was a devastating blow for Stewart and the Ducks. He has not played in any of Oregon’s 13 games this year.
As the season progressed, the wide receivers room got thinner. Freshman Dakorien Moore went down with an injury in late October and didn’t play in another game until Oregon’s playoff win over James Madison.
Additionally, Oregon was down wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., who got injured in the Ducks’ win on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes in early November. Bryant was active for the James Madison Game.
Some good news for the Ducks is that Moore and Bryant are both not listed on the injury report this week, meaning they look to be a full go after getting a week and a half off.
The bad news is there will be no Stewart. He was not seen at practice that was open to the media this week. This is contrary to the James Madison practice week as Stewart was seen there. He is out vs. Texas Tech.
Trey McNutt Debut?
The freshman defensive back Trey McNutt has not played in a game to this point in the season due to injury, but finds himself listed as questionable for Texas Tech. It looks like there is an outside chance the highly touted class of 2025 recruit could finally make his Oregon debut.
