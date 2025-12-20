Oregon Receiver Evan Stewart Injury Update Sparks Major Questions

EUGENE - The No. 5 Oregon Ducks have been without top-returning wide receiver Evan Stewart this season after he suffered a torn patellar tendon, an injury that has sidelined him for several months.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has left the door open for a potential return, but Stewart’s status for Oregon’s College Football Playoff game vs. James Madison has now been downgraded from questionable to doubtful, raising major questions for the team... and Stewart's plans for the future.

The good news is, reports continue to indicate that Stewart could play during the playoff, if not vs. James Madison. Stewart could play as soon as Jan. 1 in the Orange Bowl vs. Texas Tech, per CBS Sports.

Oregon’s offensive depth will be tested on the national stage, putting added pressure on other receivers and the Ducks’ game plan. Oregon receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. are both labeled as questionable entering the playoff game vs. James Madison, which is encouraging the fan base that both could return after missing a month of football.

Evan Stewart Injury Update Sparks Major Questions

Stewart's injury occurred in early June during 7-on-7, according to sources. The recovery time for Stewart is expected to be 6-12 months, meaning a possible December return or missing the entire season. Hope was sparked that Stewart might be able to suit up for Oregon's playoff push when he was seen practicing on Monday before the Ducks' game vs. JMU.

Stewart has not played live football in more than a year, and returning to action in the postseason could pose more of a downside than an upside for the senior. The national stage also poses a huge opportunity if Stewart does play in the Orange Bowl.

It also sparks questions about his future. Stewart was expected to be the team’s No. 1 receiver this season before suffering his injury. The senior Stewart could utilize a redshirt for the 2025-26 football season and return to shine with the Ducks. With his talent, if he were to return to the team in 2026, Oregon could have one of the top wide receiver rooms in the nation.

Stewart has other options as well. With Dakorien Moore emerging as a potential No. 1 receiver for 2026 and beyond, a transfer could be on the table. However, it may not be in Stewart’s best interest to transfer again, as NFL teams often view players who frequently transfer with caution when evaluating prospects.

He also could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Before his injury, renowned NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay had Stewart getting selected at 14th overall to the Dallas Cowboys. Of course, not playing this season will impact his draft stock but the former 5-star recruit still has the potential in the league.

Impact on Oregon's Offense

Stewart transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024 season after playing two years with the Texas A&M Aggies. The Ducks receiver finished the season with 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. Stewart was very impactful in Oregon's regular season upset win vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes, catching seven passes for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown in the 32-31 victory in Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks would welcome any of Moore, Bryant Jr., or Stewart back on the field against James Madison or during the playoff generally. Oregon's offense has adapted to their absences, relying on transfer receiver Malik Benson, receiver Jeremiah McClellan and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Lanning addressed how Oregon's strength in numbers helps them in the playoff.

"You want everybody to be ready for their opportunity when it comes. But there's been moments in the past where an injury happens, and there’s a huge slide off. There’s a big difference, and who’s out in the field for you and what’s going to look like. I think our coaches have done a really good job adapting the personnel that’s available,” Lanning said.

