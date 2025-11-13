Oregon Ducks Injury Updates For Minnesota Game
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks and Minnesota Golden Gophers are scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. PT on Friday night, and the short week does not exactly bode well for an Oregon team currently dealing with some injuries.
Before Oregon's most recent game against Iowa, the Ducks had some surprise additions to the availability report, including wide receiver Dakorien Moore, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, offensive tackle Alex Harkey, and linebacker Devon Jackson. All four missed Oregon's win over Iowa, and the Ducks also lost wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. after he suffered an injury in the first quarter against the Hawkeyes.
In the week leading up to Minnesota, Ducks coach Dan Lanning did not have much to say in terms of injury updates.
"I'm not going to get into injuries," Lanning said. "If they're ready, they'll play."
Still, what's the latest news on Oregon's injured players? See below.
This article will be updated when Oregon's official availability report is released at 4 p.m. PT on Friday.
Oregon Ducks Injury Updates
Dakorien Moore, wide receiver
Rumblings of an injury to Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore surfaced before Oregon beat Iowa, and the star freshman in fact did not dress for the game. According to Lanning, Moore tweaked his knee in practice, and a timeline on a potential return is unclear. However, Moore's injury is reportedly not a season-ending one.
Kenyon Sadiq, tight end
Lanning called Sadiq's injuries "lingering," noting his diving catches against Rutgers on Oct. 18. Whether or not the talented tight end returns to Oregon's offense on Friday is unknown, but Sadiq was "Questionable" before the Iowa game. On the other hand, Moore was ruled "Out" on the official availability report.
Gary Bryant Jr., wide receiver
Ducks receiver Gary Bryant Jr. left the Ducks' game against Iowa in the first quarter, and he had to be carried off of the field. Bryant Jr. was spotted walking into the locker room on his own power after his injury, and he did not return to the game. In his postgame press conference after the win over the Hawkeyes, Lanning did not have an update on Bryant Jr.'s status.
Alex Harkey, offensive tackle
Oregon right tackle Alex Harkey rolled his ankle, and according to Lanning, Harkey was "close" to playing against Iowa. Like Sadiq, Harkey was "Questionable" against Iowa and did not play.The Ducks offensive line held up in Harkey's absence, but his return would be a welcomed one. Will it be in a short week against Minnesota?
Devon Jackson, linebacker
Oregon linebacker Devon Jackson was also "Questionable" before the Iowa game, but he did not play. Jackson had appeared in all eight of the Ducks' previous games, starting two contests. Like Harkey, Lanning said that Jackson was "close" to being able to contribute against the Hawkeyes. Outside of that, Jackson's potential return is relatively unclear.
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Oregon fans are eagerly awaiting the return of wide receiver Evan Stewart after he suffered a knee injury in the spring. Will the Ducks make Stewart "Questionable" before he returns to the field, or will he simply be taken off of Oregon's availability report? The Ducks have not listed Stewart as out for the season, meaning the door is still open for the star receiver to play in 2025.
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Freshman defensive back Trey McNutt broke his leg in fall camp, and his Ducks debut is highly anticipated. Like Stewart, McNutt has been "Out" for every Oregon game so far in 2025, but he could still potentially return in the regular season.
Oregon's Week 11 Availability Report (Iowa)
Questionable
Kenyon Sadiq, tight end
Devon Jackson, linebacker
Alex Harkey, offensive tackle
Out
Dakorien Moore, wide receiver
Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
Sione Laulea, defensive back
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Da'Juan Riggs, running back
Jayden Limar, running back
Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver