Oregon Ducks' Josh Conerly Jr. Impresses At NFL Combine, Boosts Draft Stock
Former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. participated at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week. He impressed in the 40-yard dash, finishing with an official time of 5.05 seconds. Conerly also performed well in the on-field drills, looking the part as one of the top offensive linemen in the draft.
His 10-yard split of 1.71 seconds was the fastest of any offensive linemen who ran in the first group. He also posted a vertical leap of 34.5 inches, the highest of his group.
Conerly is currently projected as a late first-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft according to NFL Mock Draft Database.
Josh Conerly Jr.’s College Career
Josh Conerly Jr. signed with the Oregon Ducks as the top offensive lineman in the high school class of 2022. Conerly Jr. spent all three of his collegiate seasons from 2022 through 2024 playing for coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.
Last season in 2024, Conerly Jr. was a named a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten. He spent his years in Eugene pass blocking for quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel while clearing the runway for running backs like Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington, and Jordan James.
Player Comparison
A player that Conerly Jr. has been compared to by NFL Draft Buzz is Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison. Harrison was the 27th overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Draft out of the University of Oklahoma. Like Conerly Jr, Harrison was a three-year college player with all three seasons coming at the same school.
Harrison made First-team All-Big 12 in 2022 and Second-team All-Big 12 in 2021.
Conerly Jr. Quotes:
Conerly Jr. spoke to the media prior to his workouts. He described his game was asked what players he has modeled his game after.
"I think I'm pretty agile. I feel like I'm able to be used in all schemes," Conerly Jr. said. "When I first got into it, I watched Thomas Smith a lot...Newer school I've went a little bit more with Laremy Tunsil and Rashawn Slater."
He was asked what an underrated part of his game was and how he can fit into an NFL run scheme.
My ability to make sure that everybody is on the same page," Conerly Jr. said. "I feel like I help out in a lot of different ways...gap schemes, zone schemes, it doesn't really matter."
Conerly Jr. also said that right now he feels he is more agile than when he was playing at Oregon.
"I feel like Ive actually gotten a lot more agile than what I was. When you're playing, you're stricly focused on what you're going to do in game," Conerly Jr. said. "Change of direction stuff, linear speed, and doing things like that have helped me out."
Being in both the Pac-12 and Big Ten, Conerly Jr. was asked if he had to change the way he played moving conferences, His answer may surprise some people.
No. I'll personally say that the Pac-12 was better," Conerly jr. said. "The difference in the Big Ten is the size. There's a lot bigger bodies."
According to James Crepea, Conerly Jr. met with a number of teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans.
One of the teams he has not met with is his hometown Seattle Seahawks. Conerly Jr. talked about what it would mean to suit up for them.
"It would mean the world," Conerly Jr. said. "You can't write it any better than that"