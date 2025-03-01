Five-Star Brandon Arrington To Oregon Ducks? Social Media Post Sparks Speculation
EUGENE- Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is building yet another elite recruiting class. The Ducks currently hold the No. 5 class in the 2025 cycle and are on track to secure another top-ranked recruiting class. Oregon has established itself as a premier destination for top talent, and that momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
On Wednesday, the Ducks landed a major commitment in the 2026 class, securing a pledge from four-star safety Xavier Lherisse.
Shortly after, On3's Steve Wiltfong posted an update about the Ducks' recruiting after Lherisse’s commitment, five-star athlete Brandon Arrington Jr. responded on social mediawith a pair of eyeball emojis, fueling speculation that he could commit to Oregon in the near future.
Arrington is the No. 1 athlete in the 2026 class, making him one of the most dynamic players in the country. Standing at 6-2, 190 pounds, Arrington has the versatility to play multiple positions at the next level, making him a highly coveted prospect.
As one of the most sought-after recruits in the country, Arrington has drawn interest from major Power Four programs and has already set his official visit schedule. His first stop will be Texas A&M on June 4, followed by a visit to Oregon on June 13 and another to USC on June 17. Alabama is also expected to be a serious contender in his recruitment.
Arrington recently narrowed his extensive list of offers down to 12 schools, with Oregon making the cut alongside Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, and UCLA.
For the 2026 class, Arrington is currently ranked as the No. 9 overall player in the nation, the No. 1 athlete, and the No. 2 prospect in California. His combination of athleticism, explosiveness, and versatility makes him a game-changing recruit, and it’s no surprise that multiple powerhouse programs are pushing to land his commitment.
It’s no secret that Oregon has become a powerhouse on the recruiting trail. The Ducks have gone head-to-head with the nation’s best programs and have won many major recruiting battles. Lanning has made it a priority to secure top-tier talent across the board.
Lherisse, the No. 27 safety and No. 48 overall player in Florida, chose Oregon over Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame, and several other top programs. His commitment marks another significant recruiting win for Lanning and his staff as they continue to build for the future.
"Oregon is just different," Lherisse told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. "I went out there for a game this past season, and they shot up to the top of my list. They treat me like a priority, and I love that. Coach Lanning and the whole staff have developed relationships with my family, which I really appreciate."
Oregon is already dominating in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Ducks hold the No. 2-ranked 2026 class according to 247 Sports. The only team ahead of them is USC, which also happens to be one of the Ducks’ biggest competitors in Arrington’s recruitment.
With Lanning and his staff continuing to make waves on the recruiting trail, all eyes will be on Arrington as he makes his visits and moves closer to a decision. If his recent social media activity is any indication, the Ducks could be on track to secure Arrington's commitment.