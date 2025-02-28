Oregon Ducks Transfers Headline Best Big Ten Talent: Isaiah World, Dillon Thieneman, Emmanuel Pregnon
The Oregon Ducks have the No. 4 ranked transfer portal class in the country. It is headlined by offensive tackle Isaiah World. At 6-8, 270 pounds, World started his collegiate career with the Nevada Wolfpack back in 2021.
World is the No. 1 overall ranked prospect coming out of the transfer portal in 2025. He was a two-time All-Mountain West Honorable Mention selection during his tenure in Reno.
In his redshirt junior campaign, World allowed zero sacks and just 13 total pressures on 458 pass snaps. He was one of the best pass blockers in all of college football this past season.
Is World the Big Ten Conference's No. 1 newcomer for the upcoming 2025 season? According to 247Sports' rankings, World is the No. 1 transfer in the entire nation. He's not the only future Duck mentioned as sophomore safety Dillon Thieneman from the Purdue Boilermakers is listed as the No. 2 incoming transfer in the conference, and senior inside offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon from the USC Trojans is No. 4.
Meaning, the Ducks landed three of the top-four transfer portal players in the conference as they look to compete for their first-ever National Championship.
Oregon's starting offensive line could look like this by the start of the season:
Isaiah World - left tackle
Emmanuel Pregnon - left guard
Iapani Laloulu - center
Matthew Bedford - right guard
Alex Harkey - right tackle
"Oregon has by far the most talented Transfer Portal class coming when looking at the On3 Industry's average ranking per commit. From three terrific offensive linemen to two Indianapolis-area defensive backs to landing the top running back in the portal, Dan Lanning and his staff cleaned up."- On3's Steve Wiltfong on the Ducks
Here are the all the new names in Eugene coming from the transfer portal:
Makhi Hughes - redshirt sophomore running back, Tulane Green Wave
Emmanuel Pregnon - senior inside offensive lineman, USC Trojans
Malik Benson - senior wide receiver, Florida State Seminoles
Bear Alexander - junior defensive lineman, USC Trojans
Isaiah World - redshirt junior offensive tackle, Nevada Wolfpack
Alex Harkey - senior offensive tackle, Texas State Bobcats
Dillon Thieneman - sophomore safety, Purdue Boilermakers
Jamari Johnson - redshirt freshman tight end, Louisville Cardinals
Jadon Canady - junior safety, Ole Miss Rebels
Theran Johnson - redshirt junior cornerback, Northwestern Wildcats
"I think there's talented players on our team before. We identified there's some areas we wanted to improve and get better. There's no secret that the best teams in college football have the best players. So you want to improve at every position. Certainly defensive line, offensive line. I think a lot of that comes from competition," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said in a press conference before the Rose Bowl.
Lanning's addition of size and experience in the trenches through World as well as Pregnon and Harkey will allow sophomore quarterback Dante Moore more time in the pocket. At the other positions filled through the transfer portal, the mix of talented freshmen and seasoned veterans has brought back National Championship aspirations for the Ducks.