Oregon Ducks Transfers Headline Best Big Ten Talent: Isaiah World, Dillon Thieneman, Emmanuel Pregnon

Redshirt junior offensive tackle Isaiah World from the Nevada Wolfpack brings experienced pass-blocking to the Oregon Ducks offensive line next season. World will be playing alongside Emmanuel Pregnon from USC and Alex Harkey from Texas State.

Arden Cravalho

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after a fumble recovery by defensive back Evan Williams (33) during the second half against the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have the No. 4 ranked transfer portal class in the country. It is headlined by offensive tackle Isaiah World. At 6-8, 270 pounds, World started his collegiate career with the Nevada Wolfpack back in 2021.

World is the No. 1 overall ranked prospect coming out of the transfer portal in 2025. He was a two-time All-Mountain West Honorable Mention selection during his tenure in Reno.

In his redshirt junior campaign, World allowed zero sacks and just 13 total pressures on 458 pass snaps. He was one of the best pass blockers in all of college football this past season.

Nevada’s Marcus Bellon (18) and Isaiah World celebrate a touchdown while taking on Eastern Washington
Nevada’s Marcus Bellon (18) and Isaiah World celebrate a touchdown while taking on Eastern Washington during their football game at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Sept. 21, 2024. / JASON BEAN/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is World the Big Ten Conference's No. 1 newcomer for the upcoming 2025 season? According to 247Sports' rankings, World is the No. 1 transfer in the entire nation. He's not the only future Duck mentioned as sophomore safety Dillon Thieneman from the Purdue Boilermakers is listed as the No. 2 incoming transfer in the conference, and senior inside offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon from the USC Trojans is No. 4.

Meaning, the Ducks landed three of the top-four transfer portal players in the conference as they look to compete for their first-ever National Championship.

Oregon's starting offensive line could look like this by the start of the season:

Isaiah World - left tackle

Emmanuel Pregnon - left guard

Iapani Laloulu - center

Matthew Bedford - right guard

Alex Harkey - right tackle

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) during a timeout
Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

"Oregon has by far the most talented Transfer Portal class coming when looking at the On3 Industry's average ranking per commit. From three terrific offensive linemen to two Indianapolis-area defensive backs to landing the top running back in the portal, Dan Lanning and his staff cleaned up."

On3's Steve Wiltfong on the Ducks

Here are the all the new names in Eugene coming from the transfer portal:

Makhi Hughes - redshirt sophomore running back, Tulane Green Wave

Emmanuel Pregnon - senior inside offensive lineman, USC Trojans

Malik Benson - senior wide receiver, Florida State Seminoles

Bear Alexander - junior defensive lineman, USC Trojans

USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) reaches out to tackle California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (1)
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) reaches out to tackle California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (1) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Isaiah World - redshirt junior offensive tackle, Nevada Wolfpack

Alex Harkey - senior offensive tackle, Texas State Bobcats

Dillon Thieneman - sophomore safety, Purdue Boilermakers

Indiana Hoosiers running back Justice Ellison (6) runs the ball on Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31)
Nov 30, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Justice Ellison (6) runs the ball while Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) defends in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jamari Johnson - redshirt freshman tight end, Louisville Cardinals

Jadon Canady - junior safety, Ole Miss Rebels

Theran Johnson - redshirt junior cornerback, Northwestern Wildcats

"I think there's talented players on our team before. We identified there's some areas we wanted to improve and get better. There's no secret that the best teams in college football have the best players. So you want to improve at every position. Certainly defensive line, offensive line. I think a lot of that comes from competition," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said in a press conference before the Rose Bowl.

Lanning's addition of size and experience in the trenches through World as well as Pregnon and Harkey will allow sophomore quarterback Dante Moore more time in the pocket. At the other positions filled through the transfer portal, the mix of talented freshmen and seasoned veterans has brought back National Championship aspirations for the Ducks.

Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

