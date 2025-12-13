Oregon Ducks' Kenyon Sadiq Snubbed From Tight End Award

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks locked up their spot in the College Football Playoff – but they’re not having as much luck when it comes to individual postseason awards.

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq was among the finalists for the John Mackey Award, which goes to the nation’s best tight end. Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers ended up winning the prestigious award, leaving some Ducks fans questioning the decision.

Kenyon Sadiq vs. Eli Stowers

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Sadiq finished the regular season with eight touchdowns and 490 receiving yards on 40 receptions. He scored multiple touchdown passes against Rutgers and USC.

Stowers recorded four touchdowns on 22 more receptions but tallied 769 receiving yards. Stowers played every game of the season for the Commodores, including six ranked matchups. Meanwhile, Sadiq missed the Ducks’ game at Iowa due to a lingering injury.

“That's Superman,” Oregon quarterback Dante Moore said about Sadiq after his performance against Rutgers. “Having Kenyon at tight end, his speed, his awareness and his confidence in route running, I just love to have him as a tight end. The O-Line gave me great time and he's always going to be open. It just feels good to see him back himself.”

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles over USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sadiq isn’t just a great pass catcher. He’s an athletic playmaker that can bring a jolt of energy into the Oregon offense with one play. Sadiq’s hurdled over opposing defender’s multiple times, including in the 2024 Big Ten Conference Championship and against USC this season. The Ducks’ tight end is also one of their best run blockers and consistently creates gaps downfield for his teammates.

"Kenyon's a special player, man. I think we're lucky to have the best tight end in the nation. His play has shown that. We're better when he's out there with us,” coach Dan Lanning said. “And certainly, he's a tough guy to defend, right? Whether it's him lining up at wide out or if he's blocking in the C area, he does this at a really high level."

Kenyon Sadiq was the best TE in the nation and it wasn't even close. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/MSuYgl9rQG https://t.co/OKnIlUanjf — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) December 13, 2025

Kenyon Sadiq’s NFL Future in Limbo?

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon fans already got assurance from star defensive lineman Bear Alexander that he’ll forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and stay another season in Eugene. Could the award snub provide motivation for Sadiq to make a similar announcement?

Even though Sadiq’s only a junior and 2025 was his first season as a starter, he’s predicted to be the top tight end off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a pass during the first half against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Aidan Gousby (7) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq would be the second-straight Oregon tight end drafted into the NFL after Terrance Ferguson was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL scouts haven’t been shy from attending Ducks games this season, with 15 scouts watching Oregon’s most recent game at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon’s first round College Football Playoff matchup against the James Madison Dukes could be Sadiq’s final game at Autzen Stadium if he forgoes his final year of collegiate eligibility.