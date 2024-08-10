Oregon Ducks Kicker Andrew Boyle Making His Return "Kick by Kick"
Kickoffs can impact the momentum of a team. Whether it’s an onside kick allowing the kicking team to get the ball back, driving the ball deep for a touchback, or giving up a big return, special teams are often overlooked in how they can position their side for success.
For Oregon football, one of the critical members of their kickoff team has been noticeably missing, until now.
In 2022, Camas, Washington native and sophomore place kicker Andrew Boyle transferred from Washington State to the Ducks. He handled kickoff duties in 12 of Oregon’s 13 games, including completing a recovered onside kick against then-No. 9 UCLA.
But in 2023, Boyle was nowhere to be seen on the field due to an injury.
He recently opened up about the recovery process during a fall camp media availability.
“Obviously last year was a little bit of a disappointment, dealt with a little bit of some injuries, wasn't on the field at all last year, but I'm not really focused on that,” Boyle said. “I'm just happy to be back, grateful to be here and ready for this season. Ready to make this year a great one.”
Boyle revealed he was dealing with a knee injury and was cleared to play for spring practice of this year.
“I had a little bit of knee trouble last year, but we're healthy now, ready for this year,” Boyle said.
Getting back to playing shape is tough for any athlete. The grueling rehab and transitioning back into reps and drills can seem like a monumental task, especially for a player that’s expected to be accurate on every kick.
“It's been a long process, but, I mean, I feel like I've kept my body in great shape over this time," Boyles said. "Had a lot of time to, you know, focus on different parts of my game, different ways to prepare myself. So I think it's helped me become more mentally tough and just mentally prepared for the season.”
Balancing the physical toughness needed for an Oregon roster spot while paying attention to the data and charting behind being a kicker boils down to a “one play at a time” mentality for Boyle.
“I think there are a lot of ways you can go about mental toughness, especially as a kicker, like I said, it's a one play mentality,” Boyle said. “So you just got to know, no matter what you did on the last kick, you can't let it affect your next play, your next game, your next day. So it's really just about, I think, being in the present. You can't focus on what's happened before or what might happen in the future, because that means you're not focused on what's going on right in front of you that's most important.”
Boyle kicked an average of 63.6 yards with 52 touchbacks in 2022. Getting back to that level is top of mind for Boyles, which is why he’s putting internal criticism to the back of his mind.
“Obviously a kicker, you can't be, like, too hung up on any one kick or any one day's performance,” Boyle said. “I mean, it's all just about the next kick, sticking to your process and sticking to your routine. So I just take it day by day, kick by kick, and I got trust in myself, trust my preparation, and just know whatever's gonna happen is gonna happen.”