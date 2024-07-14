Oregon Ducks Feature in Multiple Big Ten Top-10 Ranked Football Games This Fall
Oregon Ducks Football will be front and center in its first season in the Big Ten Conference.
The Ducks are listed in multiple matchups of a recent top-10 ranking from On3 of the biggest Big Ten games this upcoming season. None of the contests involving UO topped the list, though.
The Oregon-Ohio State game on Oct. 2 in Eugene comes in at No. 2.
"The two favorites could square off more than once next season," Jesse Simonton said. "Oregon won at Ohio State three years ago, and now the Buckeyes hope to spur their own road upset in their first trip to Eugene in nearly 30 years. "
The other game involving the Ducks is the Nov. 2 trip to Michigan.
"If Sherrone Moore is able to exceed expectations and return Michigan back to the Big Ten title game, winning at home against a Top 5 Oregon team could prove pivotal for tie-breaker situations," Simonton said. "Both teams are eying a run to the CFP, and the early November matchup will be strength-on-strength with the Ducks’ high-octane offense against Michigan’s still-loaded defense."
The Wolverines are featured in four of the top 10 games, including road trips to Ohio State and Washington and home dates with Oregon and USC.
The full list is below.
- Michigan at Ohio State on Nov. 30
- Ohio State at Oregon on Oct. 2
- Ohio State at Penn State on Nov. 2
- Oregon at Michigan on Nov. 2
- USC at Michigan on Sept. 21
- Michigan at Washington on Oct. 5
- Penn State at USC on Oct. 12
- Nebraska at Iowa on Nov. 29
- Wisconsin at Iowa on Nov. 9
- UCLA at USC on Nov. 23
