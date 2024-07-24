Oregon Ducks Football Fall Camp: Linebacker Battle, Rising Stars
The Oregon Ducks enter the 2024 season as one of four “new kids” in the Big Ten Conference, but don’t be fooled into thinking that new equates to a lack of talent across the board. Oregon has already made headlines with the acquisition of Heisman Trophy candidate, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, as well as returning wide receiver, Tez Johnson. Just as talented, but not receiving as much attention, are linebackers Jeffrey Bassa and Jestin Jacobs. While these two veterans are locked into a starting role, the Ducks need to identify the players who will step up this year.
Who will play alongside Bassa and Jacobs?
Let’s start with Devon Jackson. The 6-2, 228 pound inside linebacker played in 12 of Oregon’s 14 games last season. His stat line reflects 17 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He was on the field for 230 total snaps, including 163 on defense and 67 on special teams. Despite somewhat limited playing time, Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a tackling grade of 80.1. His playmaking ability has not been lost on Oregon’s inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski.
“His development since I’ve been here has been unreal,” Michalowski said “His mindset has grown so much. His mental knowledge has grown so much. The communication is off the charts right now. He has unbelievable physical attributes, he’s strong, he’s extremely fast — he’s the fastest player on our team actually. I look forward to seeing how this competition plays out and let the cream rise to the top.”
Another young Duck player looking to make an impression is Emar’rion Winston. He played in all 14 games as a redshirt freshman, finishing with 19 total tackles. His stats reveal 250 total snaps with 244 on defense and six on special teams. PFF gave him an 84.6 tackling grade with a run-defense grade of 79.4 and a 73.7 overall grade. Winston is slotted in as the starting strongside linebacker but will face a challenge to retain that spot. Ducks’ fans may recognize the name as Emar’rion’s older brother, La’Mar Winston, played outside linebacker for the Ducks from 2016-19
There were several other young Duck players who played limited minutes in 2023 but should get a shot at more time on the field. Jerry Mixon, Blake Purchase, Kamar Mothudi and Brayden Platt are names you are likely to hear as the season progresses.
One last mention goes to Bryce Boettcher. Ducks’ baseball fans will recognize this centerfielder who won a Gold Glove with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. At the plate, he hit .276 with 12 home runs as a senior. This former walk-on was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 2024 MLB Draft, but Boettcher is slated to backup Jacobs this fall before reporting to the Astros’ camp next spring.
This competition is likely to be intense as experienced players will look to solidify their place on the Oregon Ducks depth chart while some younger players will look to earn more playing time on what could be one of the best defenses in college football.