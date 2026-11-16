Grading Every Oregon Ducks Position Group After Beating Michigan

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks took a step closer to reaching the College Football Playoff with a 31-7 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. While the Ducks left some meat on the bone offensively, it was still enough to earn a comfortable win over a Wolverines program in turmoil under coach Kyle Whittingham.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, left, shakes hands with Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, 7-3 overall, two regular-season games against the Michigan State Spartans (Nov. 20) and Washington Huskies (Nov. 28) are all that remain before the Ducks potentially make the CFP for the third consecutive season.

With the win over the Wolverines in the books, here are the grades for every position group on the Ducks roster.

Quarterback: A

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola put together another strong performance in Oregon’s win over the Wolverines, throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns on 20 of 28 passes. Raiola’s improvement each week continues to highlight the Ducks' offensive turnaround, as it's something the Ducks hope to carry with them into their final two regular-season games, which will determine whether Oregon sneaks into the 12-team bracket.

Running Back: B+

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning fist bumps running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading running back Jordon Davison was out again, meaning Dierre Hill Jr. led Oregon’s rushing attack against the Wolverines. Hill led the Ducks in rushing with 21 carries for 98 yards in the win.

Hill’s 49-yard touchdown reception on a swing pass in the fourth quarter helped seal the win for the Ducks and was one of the defining moments in Oregon's third straight game in which they scored 30-plus points against their opponent.

Freshman running back Brandon Smith also continued to show his potential as a future star in the Ducks' running back room, finishing with 29 yards on seven carries. Da’Jaun Riggs also found the end zone for the Ducks in the win.

Wide Receiver: A-

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) catches a pass during the second half against Michigan Wolverines cornerback Zeke Berry (10) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In just his second game back from injury, Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan put together a strong performance in Oregon’s win over Michigan, posting four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

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His 60-yard touchdown reception in the first two minutes of the game helped set the tone in what was a comfortable win for the Ducks. Despite his dropped touchdown pass on a fourth-and-goal in the second quarter, Moore also had a solid day, finishing with seven catches for 88 yards.

Offensive Line: B

Once a major concern for the Ducks, Oregon’s offensive line has shown drastic improvement heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Going up against a talented Wolverines defensive line, the Ducks were able to find some holes in the running game throughout, as Raiola was sacked a total of two times.

Defensive Line: A-

Outside of allowing a 70-yard rushing touchdown to Wolverines running back Savion Hiter in the second quarter, which was Michigan’s only offensive highlight of the game, the Ducks' defensive line put together a quality performance.

Matayo Uiagalelei and Nasir Wyatt recorded a combined three sacks. Bear Alexander also forced a fumble as the Ducks won the turnover battle against the Wolverines.

Linebackers: A-

Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'eem Offord (2) and linebacker Dylan Williams (11) celebrate during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Without Jerry Mixon, Dylan Williams stepped up at linebacker for the Ducks in Saturday’s win, recording 11 total tackles in the win over the Wolverines. Devon Jackson also made an impact at linebacker for the Ducks, adding seven total tackles. Similar to the defensive line, the linebacker unit, outside of Hiter’s 70-yard touchdown run, had a quality day as the Wolverines offense wasn’t able to find any rhythm.

Defensive Backs: B+

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Koi Perich (3) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines played two quarterbacks in Saturday’s game against the Ducks, Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr. Together, they threw for 71 total yards on 6 of 20 passes. Defensive backs Koi Perich and Peyton Woodyard's poor tackling on Hiter’s touchdown run was the one downside of what was a good performance for the Ducks' secondary.

Safety Jett Washington also had a huge pass breakup on a fourth-and-goal that prevented the Wolverines from making it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter.

Special Teams: B-

While the Ducks' coverage units and punting from Baily Ettridge were strong, Oregon's kicking game was a concern in their win over Michigan. Gage Hurych coming up short from 46 yards was a surprise, and it’ll be interesting to see how that carries over into Friday night’s road matchup against the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing.

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