Oregon Ducks Football Continues Spencer Webb Tribute Hike
To many Oregon Football fans, it may feel hard to believe that it's been two years since Oregon Duck tight end Spencer Webb passed away in a cliff-diving accident near Triangle Lake. Webb’s passing rocked the college football community, especially his teammates that played alongside him.
Since Webb’s untimely death, Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning began a new tradition to honor Webb. Every year, towards the end of summer workouts, the team summits Spencer’s Butte, a popular hiking spot in Lane County that coincidentally bears the same name as Webb.
“Hey listen, this is something we do every single year,” Lanning said in the beginning of the recent video posted to Oregon Football’s X account, “On your way up, you’re thinking of everyone that got you here.”
The video then plays a previous interview with Webb, as he recounts how the people in his life helped him get to his dream: playing for Oregon. As Webb’s interview plays, shots of Oregon athletes climbing the trail are stitched together.
The caption of the video, “More than just a hike. Every step has a purpose,” highlights the message behind this tribute.
“You can’t get up here without thinking about our fallen brothers,” Lanning says when the team reaches the top of the butte.
Lanning then mentions Webb, as well as Khyree Jackson, a recent Oregon Duck corner and NFL Draft pick who was tragically killed in a car accident on July 6. The team then gathers together before heading back down the trail.
Two tight ends that worked alongside Webb are still at the university: junior Terrance Ferguson and redshirt senior Patrick Herbert. Ferguson was shown quite a few times in this tribute video.
Webb was a redshirt junior for the Oregon Ducks when he passed away. After recovering from an injury in the 2020 season and coming back with a heightened presence on the field in 2021, Webb was expected to be an even bigger influence the next year. He recorded four touchdowns, 31 catches, and 296 yards in his career with the Ducks.
He was 22 years old.