Oregon Ducks Football Unveils Uniforms: Gang Green 'Generation O'
The Oregon Ducks uniforms are always a hot topic. Oregon football just released its new 'Generation O' Gang Green uniform combination and most Ducks fans are ecstatic.
The predominately green uniforms with yellow details have "gang green" stitched in the collar. Note the Big Ten patch on the front with the fighting Duck logo on the shoulder. The fighting Duck is also on the inside of the green gloves. The glossy green helmet features a yellow O.
What do you think, Oregon Ducks fans?
Former Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington teased the return of the iconic “O” logo on the helmet last week. Today is the eve of the EA Sports College Football 25 general release, which will feature the uniforms.
Oregon Football revealed its first uniform for the "Generation O" series a few weeks ago. The all-black uniform is dubbed "Fly Era". “Fly Era” is an all black uniform combination with green details. The shoulder pads are unique - with carbon patterned wings of the modern era mixed with the steel grated design of the 2000’s uniforms, back when Harrington slung the football
Oregon's equipment administrator Kenny Farr helped come up with the concept of the new uniforms with a committee which is comprised of veteran players on the 2024 football team. The committee features players such as Traeshon Holden, Jeffery Bassa, Tez Johnson and Marcus Harper.
“We got some heat coming,” said Johnson this spring.
“It was great to sit down there in the room with Kenny and see everything he had planned for the year.” said Bassa. “To the little details that he does with what helmet we’re gonna wear, what socks we’re gonna wear with this. It was amazing just to be part of history. I know this is going to be a huge year with the uniforms and stuff like that. I know people are excited.”
Farr, who joined the Ducks in 2008, has a history of innovative uniform elements, including the heat-reactive color-changing cleats introduced in 2023.
Oregon enters the Big Ten conference with the "best dressed" tag.