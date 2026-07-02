Oregon Ducks Uniform Patch Brands That Make Too Much Sense

In the modern era of college football, the pursuit of name, image, and likeness (NIL) money can lead to some pretty unique business ventures.

With the recent announcements of programs like Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Washington State, Army, and more including brand patches on their uniforms, the idea of the Oregon Ducks adding a sponsorship to their uniforms is ever present.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Value in a Uniform Brand Patch

Does the idea of a brand patch seem unlikely for a team so intent on presenting a fashion-forward, futuristic, and inherently "cool" brand on the field? Admittedly, yes.

However, the possibilities for NIL investments makes these controversial uniform inclusions more of a reality than many would like to admit.

In the case of the Wisconsin Badgers, the latest team to announce a partnership with restaurant chain Culver's for their football, men's basketball, and hockey teams, that deal includes appearances on the courts, ice, and fields of these teams as well. Though the valuation of the deal has yet to be disclosed, the breadth of coverage for the brand spells some serious investment into the Wisconsin program.

“Yes, the revenue piece is important. It was equally important to find the right partner who shared the same values with us and a partner that could help create incremental NIL opportunities for our student-athletes, a partner who could help engage the community and a partner who could help elevate the fan experience," said Wisconsin deputy athletic director Mitchell Pinta to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers with teammates during the second quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks' Potential Patch Partners

When it comes to brands that could potentially be a jersey patch partner with the Ducks, there's a few things to consider. The first, is current ties to the organization.

Both the Oregon Athletic Department and the potential company would need a long-standing history with established trust to represent the brand. Furthermore, this has to be a brand that wouldn't take a hit for going "all-in" on the Ducks (an example would be sportswear company Nike, since other teams wear Nike gear).

Think brands that make sense to go with the Oregon brand (local, aligns with program values, has a long-standing relationship with the Athletic Department).

Below are some ideas for brands that would work for an Oregon uniform patch:

- Papé Machinery: A long-time donor to the University of Oregon and it's athletic programs, Oregon-based Papé Machinery has already done collaborations with the Oregon women's basketball team in 2023 with help from Oregon NIL group, Division Street. Their yellow and black simplistic logo also goes fairly well with Oregon's current color schemes.

- Flight Club: Speaking of recent collaborations with the Ducks, shoe-consignment store Flight Club was a part of Oregon Football's recent visit to Tokyo, Japan for the "Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club."

- Beats By Dre: Sponsoring both starting quarterback Dante Moore and Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel during his time at Oregon, Beats By Dre has been frequently involved with the Ducks, with famous Ducks Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu gifting 100 pairs of custom Oregon headphones to Oregon hoops athletes prior to the start of the 2025-2026 season.

- Umpqua Dairy: This is mostly a fun one, but the Oregon roots are there. Roseburg, Oregon based Umpqua Dairy produces the famous ice cream "Duck Tracks" which can be purchased inside of Autzen Stadium for over a decade. Given that long relationship and Oregon roots, a jersey partnership would make sense and boast the recent thread of localized storytelling of the Ducks' brand.

Oregon's Custom Patch History

The Ducks’ “Grateful Ducks uniforms as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During the 2025 season, the Ducks showed their uniforms could accommodate a brand patch through their unique jersey releases. For their September game against the Oregon State Beavers, the Ducks wore several custom patches on their "Shoe Duck" uniform, a tribute to Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his partner and track coach Bill Bowerman.

Those patches included one with Knight and Bowerman's famous handshake to start "Blue Ribbon Sports" (which later became Nike) and another design of a meeting of Mt. Hood and Mt. Fuji representing Nike's ties to Oregon and Japan on either shoulder.

In October of that same season, the Ducks unveiled the "Grateful Duck" uniforms tributing the rock band The Grateful Dead. This uniform also included a special "Steal Your Face" logo design with a Duck skull and green and yellow coloring repeating on both shoulders.

Not only do both uniforms push the boundaries of athletic-wear design, they also show that a brand patch could be possible if the Ducks ever choose to do one in the future.

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