Oregon Ducks Schedule Release: Kickoff Time vs. Illinois Announced
The Oregon Ducks have a kick off time scheduled for their next home game against the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini. The Ducks will face off against Illinois at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 26 at 12:30 pm PT, and the game will be broadcast on CBS.
The Oregon Ducks will look to add another top 25 when the Illinois Fighting Illini come to town. The Illini are currently ranked No. 22 in the AP top-25 poll.
They will likely jump up a few more spots if Illinois wins their next game vs. No. 24 Michigan. However, a loss at Michigan could knock them out of the rankings completely.
For Oregon, another win over a ranked opponent would be huge for their resume when the first College Football Playoff rankings are released on Nov. 5. Not only has Oregon beat a highly-ranked Ohio State team, but Boise State has also moved up to No. 15 in the top-25 rankings. The Ducks beat Boise State 37-34 in Week 2. Oregon should be rooting for Illinois to stay in the rankings when they play.
Illinois has a record of 5-1, with their one loss coming at the hands of the Penn State Nittany Lions, 21-7 in Happy Valley.
The Illini leaned on their defense through their first five games of the season, allowing only 14.2 points per game. In their last outing vs. a struggling Purdue team, Illinois' defense looked like a shell of itself. Purdue had 536 yards of total offense and scored 49 points in an Illini 50-49 win in overtime.
The Ducks and Illini have played 3 times before, with Oregon leading the series 2-1. The last matchup was in 1995 when Oregon won at home over Illinois 34-31.
Ducks on the Road Before Coming Back Home
In between Oregon hosting Ohio State and Illinois in Autzen is a road game at Purdue on Friday night. The Boilermakers have had a disastrous 2024 season after beating Indiana State 49-0 in week one. They have lost five games in a row to Notre Dame, Oregon State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
Things don’t get any easier for Purdue as they now play the No. 2-ranked team in the country, Oregon, on a short week. However, the game being at home gives the Boilermakers a much better chance. They have been known to pull off some massive upsets when being unranked at home.
Since 1936, Purdue has beaten 17 top-five teams while being unranked per Rivals. This is most of any team during that span. The Ducks need to lock in and get ready for what could be considered a “trap game” on a short travel week.
