Oregon Ducks Linebacker Turning Heads Before the Season
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The Oregon Ducks are set for a massive 2026 college football season, as they are returning plenty of starters on both sides of the football. Among all of the talented players on the roster, Oregon linebacker Devon Jackson was recognized as one of 15 potential breakout candidates by CBSSports' Brad Crawford.
Jackson was a key contributor for the Ducks last season and will be a key contributor this season as well.
Devon Jackson Named Potential Breakout Star
Last season, the talented prospect finished with a total of 41 tackles. This was the second-most in a single season of his career, as the season prior, he finished with 47 tackles. He also finished with 16 solo tackles, which would go to show that he has the ability to finish plays by himself and not only with help.
After playing his fourth season with the Ducks, he opted to return to Eugene for one last year. He was quick to get real about his chances of playing football after this season, and even determined that this season would be the biggest deciding factor.
What Jackson Said About His Upcoming Season
"If I don't make it happen this year, then I’ll just be a regular guy. And I feel like I'm too talented to be that. I feel I still got a lot of football left in my life to just, like, let it go in a year," Jackson said.
Luckily for the Ducks and Jackson, he was named as a potential breakout star ahead of the 2026 season due to his freakish nature. According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer, Jackson is one of the fastest players on the team with 4.30 speed at 250 pounds in the 40-yard dash, making him faster than a large majority of linebackers.
The speed is even more impressive when his size is considered in the equation, especially if he is at 250 pounds rather than the 235 listed on Oregon's roster for 2025. This would mean that he is moving at a blazing rate, but is doing it with even more weight on than before. This is undeniable, and his production should see a major step up considering he is expected to be a starter for the Ducks at one of the linebacker positions (like the JACK position).
He will also be very key this season when it comes to being a player who drops back in coverage at times. He has never intercepted a pass in college during a regulated game, but that could change dramatically now that he is expected to be an everyday starter and someone who doesn't get replaced much on the field with the departure of linebacker Bryce Boettcher.
Jackson will likely play a significant role in helping develop the younger talent as well, as he is likely going to be an example for a player like redshirt-sophomore Dylan Williams.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_