Oregon Ducks Linebacker Turning Heads Before the Season

The Oregon Ducks are set for a massive 2026 college football season, as they are returning plenty of starters on both sides of the football. Among all of the talented players on the roster, Oregon linebacker Devon Jackson was recognized as one of 15 potential breakout candidates by CBSSports' Brad Crawford.

Jackson was a key contributor for the Ducks last season and will be a key contributor this season as well.

Devon Jackson Named Potential Breakout Star

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts with linebacker Devon Jackson (26) after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Last season, the talented prospect finished with a total of 41 tackles. This was the second-most in a single season of his career, as the season prior, he finished with 47 tackles. He also finished with 16 solo tackles, which would go to show that he has the ability to finish plays by himself and not only with help.

After playing his fourth season with the Ducks, he opted to return to Eugene for one last year. He was quick to get real about his chances of playing football after this season, and even determined that this season would be the biggest deciding factor.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Zane Flores (6) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

What Jackson Said About His Upcoming Season

"If I don't make it happen this year, then I’ll just be a regular guy. And I feel like I'm too talented to be that. I feel I still got a lot of football left in my life to just, like, let it go in a year," Jackson said.

Luckily for the Ducks and Jackson, he was named as a potential breakout star ahead of the 2026 season due to his freakish nature. According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer, Jackson is one of the fastest players on the team with 4.30 speed at 250 pounds in the 40-yard dash, making him faster than a large majority of linebackers.

The speed is even more impressive when his size is considered in the equation, especially if he is at 250 pounds rather than the 235 listed on Oregon's roster for 2025. This would mean that he is moving at a blazing rate, but is doing it with even more weight on than before. This is undeniable, and his production should see a major step up considering he is expected to be a starter for the Ducks at one of the linebacker positions (like the JACK position).

Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette (8) runs the ball past Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

He will also be very key this season when it comes to being a player who drops back in coverage at times. He has never intercepted a pass in college during a regulated game, but that could change dramatically now that he is expected to be an everyday starter and someone who doesn't get replaced much on the field with the departure of linebacker Bryce Boettcher.

Jackson will likely play a significant role in helping develop the younger talent as well, as he is likely going to be an example for a player like redshirt-sophomore Dylan Williams.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.