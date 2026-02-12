EUGENE – Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon had a career season in 2025. Now that Oregon linebacker star Bryce Boettcher is out of eligibility, Mixon’s role on the defense is set to become even more important in 2026.

Ahead of the new season, Mixon was one of the players to switch his jersey number. He goes from No. 54 to No. 6 on the defense.

New Number, New Season

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

No defensive player wore No. 6 in 2025, although running back Noah Whittington donned it on offense. The last defensive player to wear No. 6 was former Oregon defensive back Jahlil Florence in 2024. Mixon used to wear No. 6 in high school for Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep.

Jerry Mixon will now wear #6 this season 🦆



Was #54 last season pic.twitter.com/mgB6Csluiw — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) February 11, 2026

Mixon experienced his best season so far in 2025. His role on the defense grew as he slid into a starting role next to Boettcher. Mixon totaled 57 tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions. He recorded his first career pick-six against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second game of the season. Perhaps the new number could indicate that more defensive touchdowns are in store for 2026.

The 2025 season may already be considered Mixon’s breakout season, but 2026 is where he has the chance to make himself really known across the Big Ten and the nation. He’s set to be at the top of the depth chart with Boettcher’s exit. Boettcher finished with 136 tackles in his final season, so there will be production to fill, and Mixon could be the guy to step up.

Returners With New Numbers

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kevin Levy (24) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Linebacker Devon Jackson is the other candidate to start next to Mixon in 2026. Jackson also switched his jersey, going from No. 26 to No. 9. The last defensive player to wear No. 9 was cornerback Nikko Reed in 2024.

Number changes for two of the top linebackers on the depth chart could indicate a new era at the position. Mixon and Jackson aren’t the only ones who changed numbers while eyeing a bigger role in the fall.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan transitions from No. 11 to No. 3 on the offense. McClellan provided the Ducks with key production toward the end of the 2025 season when the wide receiver room dealt with injuries. The new No. 3 enters his redshirt sophomore season with the opportunity to compete for a notable role and even a starting position.

Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. throws a pass before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Akili Smith Jr. grabbed the open No. 11 jersey after McClellan switched. Smith previously wore No. 15 as a true freshman. His new number is the same one that his father, Akili Smith, wore when he played for the Ducks in 1998.

Many players have posted pictures of their lockers with their new numbers. Players from the incoming 2026 recruiting class are beginning to receive their numbers. Oregon already welcomed several commits to campus who enrolled early. Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison is among the early arrivals and revealed he’ll be wearing 2025 tight end Kenyon Sadiq’s No. 18.

Transfer portal players, such as former Minnesota safety Koi Perich and UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks, have also posted pictures of their new numbers.