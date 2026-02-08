Oregon's Chris Hampton Doesn't Hold Back on Linebacker Recruit Tristan Phillips

The Oregon Ducks will go into 2026 without former Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who ran out of eligibility following the 2025 season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff may have found the next Bryce Boettcher with incoming freshman linebacker Tristan Phillips.

Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Chris Hampton had high praise for Phillips and took to the radio airwaves to express his excitement with the young incoming linebacker.

“Tristan Phillips, this guy's Bryce Boettcher 2.0. He will tattoo you," Hampton said.

Phillips Recorded Incredible Stats his Senior Year of High School

Phillips was a member of the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class that finished ranked at No. 4 according to On3. The Ducks' class had four five-star recruits and 12 four-star recruits.

Phillips was one of the earlier commits for Lanning and the Ducks in their search for 2026 recruits. Phillips, who played high school football at Ventura High School (California), had an incredible senior season. Phillips recorded 127 tackles, 11 sacks, two blocked field goals, and snagged an interception on top of everything else. Phillips helped lead Ventura to a 2025 CIF Southern Section football championship.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning departs the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phillips played on both sides of the ball for Ventura. The incoming freshman linebacker recorded seven receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown, while rushing three times for 19 yards and a touchdown. Whether or not Phillips will be utilized in any formations on offense is yet to be seen, but playing both sides of the ball takes an athleticism that is not easy to come by.

Hampton Reveals Phillips Helped Oregon in 2026 Recruiting Efforts

Ventura's Tristan Phillips and Dylan Klinzing pose for a photo with one of their coaches after the Cougars defeated St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 63-28 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 final in Downey on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hampton had an interesting note to add about Phillips when comparing him to Boettcher. Hampton revealed that Phillips had been helping Oregon recruit other 2026 prospects.

“He was the leader of our class, I would say, recruited a bunch of guys, helped get guys in the boat," said Hampton.

Phillips Could see Playing Time in 2026

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Phillips should have a decent chance to see some real playing time in the early parts of the 2026 season for the Ducks. With Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher officially having moved on, a spot opens up in the linebacking core for Phillips.

Phillips will most likely be in a position battle in the fall with returning Ducks linebackers Jerry Mixon and Devon Jackson. The only other incoming freshman linebacker alongside Phillips is four-star signee Braylon Hodge, who played high school football at Cherry Creek (Colorado).

The Ducks did not bring in a linebacker through the transfer portal, which could be seen as a vote of confidence in the incoming freshman linebacker Tristan Phillips. Phillips will have a long way to go to become as beloved in Eugene as Boettcher was, but it’s a good sign for Ducks fans that his defensive coordinator is already making the comparison.