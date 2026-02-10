4-Star Recruit Makes Announcement With Oregon, Miami, Georgia

EUGENE – As the Oregon Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class is beginning to take shape, another top target could join the list of Oregon commitments. Four-star linebacker Noah Glover listed Oregon as one of his six finalists on Feb. 10.

While the Ducks are still in the running for Glover, his current top-three consists of the Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. Oregon can use its strengths, like proven player development and coach-player relationships, to its advantage to attract Glover to Eugene.

How the Ducks Can Jump Ahead

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning

The Ducks are one of the few teams still contending for Glover’s commitment, but it appears that they have some ground to make up.

Glover detailed what he’s looking for in a program during a recent interview with Fawcett.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning

“I’m looking for strong player development, real relationships with coaches, a competitive culture, and a place that feels like home,” Glover told Fawcett. “Academics matter too. I want a good degree while chasing my football goals.”

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is known to attract talent to Eugene because of his commitment to building relationships with players. Proximity could be an obstacle for the Oregon coaching staff, however, when it comes to Glover’s recruitment.

Oregon inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski

Glover is the No. 2 player in the state of Virginia. Oregon is on the opposite coast from where he goes to high school, in comparison to Miami and Georgia, which are a little bit closer. The Ducks’ coaching staff is still showing dedication to their pursuit of Glover by traveling to his high school to visit with him.

Development is another aspect that Oregon can point to in order to attract recruits like Glover. Lanning’s seen players blossom into larger roles and NFL careers since he arrived in Eugene. Former Ducks Noah Sewell and Jeffrey Bassa are examples of recent linebackers who were drafted into the NFL after playing for Lanning. Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher is set to join the list of former Ducks drafted into the NFL this spring, following a standout senior season in 2025.

Lanning is creating an ideal landing spot for young players. Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. is an example of a true freshman who started on defense in his first season. The Ducks provide opportunities for athletes to play early in their careers, while keeping development in mind, which is something that could be attractive to Glover and other recruits.

Breaking Down Linebacker Noah Glover’s Recruitment

The linebacker recorded 73 tackles, five sacks, two pass breakups, two blocked punts, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in nine games as a junior in high school.

Oregon extended an offer to Glover back on Aug. 3, 2025. The linebacker has received over two dozen offers from Power Four schools.

Glover made unofficial visits to Clemson and Michigan at the end of 2025. He’s visited Georgia multiple times, including at the end of January, and the Miami coaching staff also visited him in January.

The four-star posted a picture alongside Lanning and Oregon linebackers coach Brian Michalowski on Jan. 29. The Ducks’ coaching staff traveled across the country to visit various recruiting targets shortly after their 2025 season ended.