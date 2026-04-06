Oregon Ducks Linebacker Jerry Mixon Speaks Candidly on His Big Change
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The 2026 Oregon Ducks season is set to feature a lot of familiar faces within the starting lineup. While many key players return, Oregon coach Dan Lanning loses a vocal leader in linebacker Bryce Boettcher.
With Boettcher out of eligibility and headed to the next level, the Ducks will need a new linebacker to step into a leadership role. Linebacker Jerry Mixon was the other starter alongside Boettcher in 2025 and spoke about his growth in that area during a recent media appearance.
Oregon Ducks Linebacker Jerry Mixon Prepares for Another Big Season
Mixon had a breakout season in 2025 when he earned a starting role alongside Boettcher. After totaling just eight tackles combined in his first two seasons, he finished with 57 tackles in 2025. Mixon also recorded seven pass deflections, half a sack and two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six.
The linebacker could still be getting better, too. He’ll have the opportunity to sit at the top of the linebacker depth chart as a senior. Mixon’s role is also increasing when it comes to his voice in the locker room and directing orders to his teammates on the field.
Mixon spoke to the media after spring practice about how he's now one of the veteran players in the linebacker room.
"Really, just being more of a leader,” Mixon said. “I really don't feel that way because we're all around the same age, but I've been more of a leader, just talking out there, communicating with my defense, and being a leader for the young guys."
The veteran linebacker is additionally becoming more familiar with wearing the green dot as Boettcher did in the past, so he’s equipped with coach-to-player communication.
"In practice last year, we both had it, so it was getting me used to it and stuff. Just hearing coach (Chris Hampton), he's got a little accent, so it's a little different in the headset. But just hearing him and then communicating that to the defense."
Communicating With the Defense at Autzen Stadium
Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was also asked about Mixon stepping into the leadership role previously occupied by Boettcher. Tuioti mentioned Devon Jackson as another linebacker who could fill that role.
Jackson is another player entering his senior season at Oregon. He was one of the favorites to land the starting linebacker role with Boettcher last season, before Mixon claimed it. Jackson has the chance once again to play a major role on the Ducks’ defense.
Whoever does end up playing a starting role will have the challenge of communicating with the defensive linemen and cutting through the Autzen Stadium noise.
"Really, just because it can be loud out there, it's about getting closer and communicating with them,” Mixon said. “Don't be too far away. And then doing hand signals with the back end because they're a little farther from me. But just making my voice high-pitched so everybody can hear me on the field."
Tuioti said it’s also “training the defensive linemen” to listen for the pitch of the linebacker’s voice.
“It's kind of like whistles to a dog, so they got to hear that pitch,” Tuioti added. “For a long time, they've been trained to listen to Bryce. Now, before that, they've been trained to listen to (Jeffrey) Bassa’s voice. Who's the commander? Now, it's like, alright, who's the commander now, who we got to train our ears to? And Jerry's been doing a good job with that and also Devon Jackson.”
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23