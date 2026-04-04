Dan Lanning Opens Up About Changes in Oregon Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.
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Multiple true freshmen on the Oregon Ducks made major impacts on the team’s success during the 2025 season. Now those players are sharpening their skills to prepare for even bigger sophomore seasons in 2026.
Among the Ducks’ breakout freshmen was cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Oregon coach Dan Lanning recently spoke about Finney’s approach to improvement this offseason.
Oregon Ducks Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.’s Growth
Finney quickly established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the nation as a true freshman. He finished the season with 21 total tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.
And there’s still a chance that Finney isn’t anywhere near his ceiling yet. He told the media in the fall that he wants to be “the best corner in America.” If Finney’s going to get better, that hinges on his commitment to improving in the offseason.
“Every player in our program has to get better," Lanning said. "And specifically, Brandon, similar to Matayo (Uiagalelei), some specific things I could get into. But ultimately, what I would say is, as a player, as a coach, as anybody in our organization, it's about growth.”
“That's always been one of our DNA traits," Lanning continued. "So, there's things that every one of our players can attack. And every one of us we haven't reached our ceiling yet. We can get better. And Brandon will be the first guy to tell you that he works extremely hard to do that.”
Lanning said at the very beginning of Finney’s collegiate career that he’s one of the players who shows up to practice early to warm up. Lanning also said the Finney watches extra film, and “because he does the extra,” it allows him to be successful.
Finney’s mature work ethic doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon. If he continues to have that same approach in the offseason, he’ll be one step closer to being the top cornerback in the nation.
Freshmen Standouts Prepare for Star Sophomore Seasons
Lanning was initially asked about how running back Dierre Hill Jr. and wide receiver Dakorien Moore, both coming off their freshmen seasons, can build off what they did in 2025.
“I think you've seen it within our program for several guys before. Whether that's Jeremiah McClellan this past season. It's up to them,” Lanning said. “They got to go attack the work, and they got to know that they're not the best version of themselves yet.”
“All those guys that were able to make an impact this year – Brandon Finney – like that's a big piece for them,” Lanning continued. “That's what they have to be internally and intrinsically motivated to go improve. And I think those guys are wired the right way to do that.”
Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples said two days later that Hill and running back Jordon Davison were operating off pure talent during their true freshmen seasons. Now, they understand the game plan more. That could be the same for all of the players entering their sophomore seasons, including Finney.
Given how the young Ducks stars performed as freshmen, taking the next step in the development process and a greater understanding of the game could make the team look even more dangerous in the fall.
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23