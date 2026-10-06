Evan Stewart’s Take on Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola Carries Weight for Oregon

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks welcomed quarterback Dante Moore back to practice, according to coach Dan Lanning, and wide receiver Evan Stewart shared his feelings on seeing his quarterback returning to the practice field:

"It was amazing. Just seeing him, you know, be healthy, good, smiling, same Dante. So, yeah, it's exciting to see him back, just having a familiar face around," said Stewart.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is hit after sliding by USC linebacker Desman Stephens II as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Stewart also offered some insight into Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola and how the Nebraska transfer is performing in his new role at practice. Despite the change from going from the backup position to potentially starting, Raiola has not changed in the eyes of Stewart.

"Same Dylan. I mean, of course, it's just different role. I mean, he's been dialed in on every little detail, just trying to hone in on the whole offense and just understanding the scheme and leading with direction. So, yeah, he's been head on straight," Stewart said.

While the team seems to be rallying around Moore as he works towards a return to game action, Raiola also has the confidence of one of the offense's biggest leaders in Stewart. After Raiola came in and helped lead the Ducks to a win over USC, how will the Nebraska transfer perform after preparing all week as the starter?

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everything Evan Stewart Said on Tuesday

A'Mauri Washington Trying to Sack Dante Moore

"Oh, I can believe that for sure. No, I can believe that for sure. For sure, for sure. No, I ain't see that one. So, yeah, I must have missed that."

Protecting the Quarterback

"We protect the quarterback at all costs. Shoot, Matayo, A’Mauri, Teitum, any of them, we're trying to make sure he's perfectly fine. And yeah, the main goal is protect five," Stewart said.

Staying Focused

"Yeah, I mean, we've been just dialed in on staying consistent and pushing the rock. That's been the main message, pushing the rock up the hill. We got a lot of games to win and we got a lot of games to play. And we understand that we're only four games in and we know we got plenty more to play and we got to win. So we know that for sure."

Sense of Urgency After Bye Week

"Oh, shoot. Well, we started preparing last week, of course, during the bye. So we've just been trying to hone in on UCLA and taking it day by day and just winning the game before playing the game. So just trying to play it as many times as we can before the day comes."

Role in Minimizing Turnovers

"Sure, I mean, being in the right place at the right time and fighting for the ball when the ball is in the air and making sure that we come down with it. I mean, of course we want our defense to make plays, of course. So, I mean, the more plays they make, the more opportunities we get on offense, so."

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart hauls in a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Stands Out About UCLA Defense

"It seems like they have a lot of different variations, different calls. It seems like they got some players that can play. Hard, gritty players. But, I mean, when we come and play our brand of football, I think we can still match it."

His Opinions on Oregon’s Jerseys

“Honestly, I mean, I just rock the jersey, whatever we get blessed with. I'm just, I mean, I'm blessed that we have so many options, honestly. So, I mean, I like the jerseys. I still think we got more in the bag. I like the jerseys, though, for sure.”

Countering UCLA’s Rise

"I mean, we're Oregon, so I mean, for the past three years I've been here, I mean, everybody's came in here trying to win a Super Bowl with us. And we just wear that O with pride. And we know that we're going to get everybody's best game, whether it be us being number one or us being nothing. I mean, we're still Oregon. So it means something."

On Kenny Farr

Kenny Farr, Oregon’s football equipment administrator, checks cases as the Oregon Ducks’ equipment staff loads the truck before setting out for Northwestern on Sept. 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Ken Dog, that's my dog. He means a lot to this program. I mean, he makes sure every one of the players get what they need. If we have a detail or something that we want to add in, I mean, he always is open ears for it. And he's just an overall great guy. Especially, I mean, when we got all this equipment and all these things that people want, I mean, he just makes sure to display it and distribute it great. So we appreciate Kenny for sure."

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