What UCLA Coach Bob Chesney Said About Oregon Fans and Autzen Stadium
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Sure, it's been since 2022 the No. 21 UCLA Bruins stepped foot into Autzen Stadium to take on the No. 13 Oregon Ducks, but there's a few current Bruins with some more recent history taking on the Ducks that deserves to be re-examined.
While leading the James Madison Dukes to their highest AP Poll ranking in program history, coach Bob Chesney (who was already signed onto his next job at UCLA at the time) coached the Dukes to a 51-34 loss against the Ducks in 2025 during the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Bob Chesney Reflects on 2025 JMU and Oregon Ducks Match-Up
As Chesney faced reporters to talk about his return to Autzen, the UCLA leader heaped on the praise for the way the Ducks build a rowdy game day environment. It should also be noted that Chesney brought 11 former Dukes to Los Angeles to join him over the 2026 off season, so it's not just the Bruins' coach that's familiar with the Eugene, Oregon environment.
“It was dark, it was a night game, it was cold, it was loud, it was all those things. And there wasn’t a lot of games being played overall in the football world at that moment. So, there was a lot of eyes on that,” Chesney said. “But they did a great job. Their fans were extremely involved. They were loud. They did everything the right way.”
“It’s tight there. Those sidelines are pretty tight, and it’s a steep stadium that definitely they have a chance to impact that game,” he added.
The steepness of the stadium that Chesney references is referred to as a "potato chip" layout with higher sideline barriers and lower-strung end zones, specifically engineered to maximize the amount of noise output throughout.
What The Dukes Did in Autzen Stadium
Despite the tense crowd, the Dukes did rack up 34 points on Oregon, paired with purple and gold streamers erupting after every touchdown for a very full JMU visiting section. Chesney and crew punched in 323 passing yards and 186 rushing yards, no small feat for a Sun Belt team against the then-No. 5 team in the country.
Part of the success on the ground game for the Dukes was running back Wayne Knight, who put up 100 yards on his own against Oregon and will once again face the Ducks on Saturday, wearing a different jersey. Prior to facing the Ducks in 2025, Knight even spoke to Chesney's lengths of recreating the environment in Eugene.
"I think the easiest thing is just being able to replicate the environment that we're going to be in. Coach [Bob] Chesney kind of touched on it, you know, the music we're going to play and, you know, those kind of things," Wayne said.
Who's Returning To Autzen Stadium As A Former Duke Turned Bruin
The JMU athletes rejoining Chesney as Bruins may have compelled coach Dan Lanning to compare this UCLA squad to the Indiana Hoosiers and 2025 National Championship-winning coach Curt Cignetti (who also brought his own squad of players from when he coached at JMU).
- Wayne Knight, Running Back
- Trent Hendrick, Linebacker
- JD Dean, Offensive Tackle
- Drew Spinogatti, Linebacker
- Landon Ellis, Wide Receiver
- Aiden Gobaira, Defensive Lineman
- Carter Sweazie, Interior Offensive Line
- Sahir West, Edge Rusher
- Josh Phifer, Tight End
- Riley Robell, Interior Offensive Line
- Derrick Barksdale, Cornerback
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.