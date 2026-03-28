Oregon Ducks Standout Kenyon Sadiq Jumps in Recent 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Oregon Ducks have many players who are set to hear their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Ducks will likely have two players come off the board within the first 25 picks of the very first round.

Former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq had a record-setting performance, and former Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman showed continued development in his one season with the program after transferring from Purdue.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent mock draft by NFL expert Charles Davis, both Sadiq and Thieneman are projected to hear their names called before the first 20 picks conclude. This time, the offensive weapon goes off the board first.

NFL teams don't always use first round picks on safeties and tight ends, but both Sadiq and Thieneman are expected to be off of the board by the end of the first night.

Kenyon Sadiq - Miami Dolphins (Pick 11)

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks tight end is one of the better players in the draft, which has had many NFL experts believing that he will be selected higher than anticipated. The Ducks tight end is now projected to be selected by the Miami Dolphins, which means he would be jumping up nearly 10 picks from most projections that expect him to be selected at pick 19 by the Carolina Panthers.

The Dolphins are in need of many different positions, but one could argue that the tight end position is the biggest need for the Dolphins in the draft. The Dolphins' best tight end at this moment is Greg Dulcich.

Dulcich is solid for a backup, but he isn't ready to become a starter, it seems. If the Dolphins were to select Sadiq, he would likely become a starter immediately.

If Sadiq meets the expectations he has built after displaying his athleticism at the combine, he can be in conversations as one of the better tight ends in the NFL very quickly.

Dillon Thieneman - Minnesota Vikings (Pick 18)

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman helps inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher warm up during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have a ton of defensive stars, but the clear-cut star of this draft class coming from the Oregon program is Dillon Thieneman. Thieneman is one of the better players in the class, as some could make a case that he is the second-best safety in the class.

The only player that he would fall behind in this draft class is Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, who many would consider to be a generational prospect at this time. He has a Hall of Fame ceiling and is one of the better safety prospects, if not the best safety prospect, since Kyle Hamilton. Downs is expected to be picked in the first half of the first round, followed by Thieneman.

Thieneman would replace Harrison Smith, so by nature this selection would be a home run, as the safety spot is a major hole for the Vikings and their franchise. If Thieneman plays up to his potential, he will be a star in the NFL.